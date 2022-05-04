Tories accuse Welsh Government of failing to ease the burden for those ‘facing severe cost-of-living pressures’

The Welsh Government has been accused of failing to ease the burden on residents across the country “who are facing severe cost-of-living pressures”.

The Welsh Conservatives also claim quality of life in Wales has barely improved under the Labour government and say council tax increases are a result of the “historic underfunding of councils from successive Labour Governments in Cardiff Bay”.

Labour ministers are also accused of failing to use “devolved levers to support hardworking families and keep money in residents pockets’” to help those struggling due to the current cost-of-living crisis.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Local Government, Sam Rowlands MS, said: “Residents all across Wales are paying the price in all aspects of society because of Labour’s ever-growing catalogue of mistakes and quality of life for many has barely improved.

“We are faced with cash-starved councils, a stalling economy, spiralling waiting lists and the chronic underfunding of schools have left generations without the ability to aspire and live a fulfilled life.

“And the blame lies squarely at the feet of Labour ministers – both past and present – and their nationalist helpers in Plaid who have sat idly by and failed to act as the problems escalated.”

Last-minute pitch

In a last-minute pitch for votes before tomorrow’s local elections across Wales, he added: “On May 5th residents across Wales have a clear choice to make. It is either years of more failure from Labour and Plaid, or time for meaningful change to build stronger and safer communities with the Welsh Conservatives.

“We will help businesses thrive and create jobs for local people, restore pride in our towns and villages, empower local communities and tackle blights on our communities. It is time for change.”

According to a poll published yesterday by Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now, Welsh Labour are predicted to return to levels of support last seen in the mid-90s, taking a swathe of Plaid Cymru and Conservative seats with them.

The poll has projected that Labour could take Carmarthenshire from Plaid Cymru while the only other council in Wales predicted to change hands is the Vale of Glamorgan, returning to the Conservative fold.

The Tories won 23 seats at the Vale of Glamorgan in 2017 before infighting reduced their number to 15, handing control to a coalition of Labour, independents and Llantwist First.

The poll of 2,148 GB adults was conducted between 27-28 April and predicts a swing of 6percent to Labour away from Conservatives.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

