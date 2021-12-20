Tories could lose several MPs in Wales, says new poll
The Tories could lose several of their MPs in Wales according to a new poll.
A YouGov poll conducted for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University suggests support for the party has fallen, which means it might not hold on to many of the seats it won at the 2019 General Election.
According to the data, the Conservative Party would be set to lose eight seats if a general election were to be held,
The new poll comes amid a series of bad headlines for Boris Johnson, which appears to have impacted on support for his party.
The poll is based on the current number of seats in Wales, 40, with Labour predicted to gain from Tory losses. However, the number of Welsh seats are due to be cut to 32 before the next election.
All eight losses would be picked up by Labour seat gains in Wales, all from the Conservatives.
They would see Delyn, Bridgend, Clwyd South, Vale of Clwyd, Ynys Mon, Wrexham, Aberconwy and the Vale of Glamorgan turning red.
Projected overall seat total in Wales:
- Labour: 30 (+8)
- Conservatives: 6 (-8)
- Plaid Cymru: 4 (=)
‘Westminster voting intentions’
Latest Westminster voting intentions:
- Labour 39% (+2)
- Conservatives 26% (-3)
- Plaid Cymru 13% (-4)
- Liberal Democrats 3% (No change)
- Green Party 6% (+1)
- Reform UK 7% (+2)
- Other 3% (+1)
Professor Roger Awan Scully of Cardiff University said: “These figures suggest the recent decline in the Britain-wide poll ratings of the Conservative is being mirrored here in Wales – our latest estimate puts the Welsh Tories fully ten points below the level of support that they secured in the December 2019 general election.
“Labour’s position, by contrast, appears to be very solid, while Plaid Cymru appear to have slipped back after an unusually strong showing in our autumn poll.
“It is also interesting to observe, in the wake of their spectacular by-election success this week not far over the border in North Shropshire, that there has been no apparent improvement in the position of the Liberal Democrats.”
“The Tories could lose….” You can rewrite that to “The Tories will lose…” They got major gains in 2019 on a wave of Brexit reaction and general deception. Next election will be pay back time. Plaid Cymru should be aiming for a piece of that but as the article suggests it will be a Labour bonanza as far as Wales is concerned.
You are of course correct. However, Plaid Cymru has the best part of four years to prepare for the next English general election – and happily four years to get its excuses right for yet another failure.
A touch from your heart rather than your head on this one John – unlike your usual contributions 😀…..my own thoughts tend to look at other nations who might have some lessons for us eg Canada 🇨🇦 . A more mature electorate in a post devolution setting is increasingly splitting their votes between London and Cardiff Bay electoral outings. Plaids vote seems to better the closer they get to the locality. Perhaps this is masked by the independent tradition in large parts of Wales ? They score well in many settings at town or community or unitary levels but less… Read more »
Booting the tory enemy out – especially Cairns – would be the grandest Christmas present of all!
I see no reason why Plaid Cymru couldn’t win Aberconwy and Ynys Mon.
If Plaid can’t make any headway in this then jesus f’ing christ. What is wrong with them?
Their messaging does not exist in a vacuum. It must stand up to the opposition, and, most critically, it must convert people from ‘sympathetic to the message’ to ‘confident the messenger can govern.’. That is one of their core failings I think.