Tories could lose several MPs in Wales, says new poll

The Tories could lose several of their MPs in Wales according to a new poll.

A YouGov poll conducted for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University suggests support for the party has fallen, which means it might not hold on to many of the seats it won at the 2019 General Election.

According to the data, the Conservative Party would be set to lose eight seats if a general election were to be held,

The new poll comes amid a series of bad headlines for Boris Johnson, which appears to have impacted on support for his party.

The poll is based on the current number of seats in Wales, 40, with Labour predicted to gain from Tory losses. However, the number of Welsh seats are due to be cut to 32 before the next election.

All eight losses would be picked up by Labour seat gains in Wales, all from the Conservatives.

They would see Delyn, Bridgend, Clwyd South, Vale of Clwyd, Ynys Mon, Wrexham, Aberconwy and the Vale of Glamorgan turning red.

Projected overall seat total in Wales:

Labour: 30 (+8)

Conservatives: 6 (-8)

Plaid Cymru: 4 (=)

‘Westminster voting intentions’

Latest Westminster voting intentions:

Labour 39% (+2)

Conservatives 26% (-3)

Plaid Cymru 13% (-4)

Liberal Democrats 3% (No change)

Green Party 6% (+1)

Reform UK 7% (+2)

Other 3% (+1)

Professor Roger Awan Scully of Cardiff University said: “These figures suggest the recent decline in the Britain-wide poll ratings of the Conservative is being mirrored here in Wales – our latest estimate puts the Welsh Tories fully ten points below the level of support that they secured in the December 2019 general election.

“Labour’s position, by contrast, appears to be very solid, while Plaid Cymru appear to have slipped back after an unusually strong showing in our autumn poll.

“It is also interesting to observe, in the wake of their spectacular by-election success this week not far over the border in North Shropshire, that there has been no apparent improvement in the position of the Liberal Democrats.”