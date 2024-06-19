Tories in ‘deep hole’ as another poll forecasts huge losses
The Conservatives are in a “deep hole”, a pollster has said after a survey of more than 10,000 people suggested the party would hold just 155 seats.
The poll by More In Common projected a Labour majority of 162, just shy of its 1997 and 2001 landslides, with the Conservatives slumping to their worst seat total since 1906.
High-profile casualties forecast in the More In Common projection include Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who would lose his Godalming and Ash seat to the Liberal Democrats, and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who would lose Welwyn Hatfield to Labour.
The results are the most favourable for the Conservatives of recent large-scale polls, after a similar study by Ipsos on Tuesday projected the party would hold 115 seats with Labour securing a majority of 256.
Winning “much of Wales”
“Labour on the other hand looks set to inherit a historic majority while remaining largely undefined in the eyes of the electorate.”
But he warned the “broad electoral coalition” that looks set to secure power for Labour points to “potential difficulties in creating a governing agenda that unites such disparate tribes” at a time of heightened “electoral cynicism”.
Lib Dem gains
Unlike Tuesday’s Ipsos MRP poll, the More In Common survey forecasts Reform UK winning no seats, with the Tories holding Clacton against Nigel Farage’s challenge.
But the poll is based on data collected between May 22 and June 17, which includes the period before Mr Farage announced his decision to stand in the seat.
The poll also forecasts that the Green Party will hold Brighton Pavilion, its only seat, but will be unable to make gains elsewhere, coming second in target seats Bristol Central and Waveney Valley.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Could not care less what happens to the SCUM they deserve everything they get one tory m p is one to many
‘The Five Prime Ministers of the Apocalypse’…
The Worst Tory Government Ever…
Here’s to the next Nantucket Sleighride…