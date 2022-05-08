Tories in denial about ‘catastrophic’ election results in Wales and elsewhere says Telegraph

The local elections in Wales were “catastrophic” for the Conservatives and leaves them in a “nightmare” position heading into a General Election, the Telegraph newspaper has said in an editorial.

The Telegraph, reportedly described by the Prime Minister as his “real boss”, said that the Conservatives needed to win an absolute majority at the General Election while Labour only needed to be able to govern in coalition with other left-wing parties.

Therefore while Labour had not made as much headway in much of England, the party was in denial if it thought the results in Wales, Scotland and London would not be enough to put Keir Starmer in Downing Street, they said.

“Wales voted Leave, and underwent a partial Tory renaissance that has now gone into reverse,” they said. “The Welsh Tories lost their only council and nearly half their seats.

“They’d also been establishing themselves as the best Unionist alternative to the SNP in Scotland, yet they fell back to third place.

“The party could survive losing 10 seats in the capital if it gained even more elsewhere – but losing that plus another dozen in the devolved nations, the same amount in the Red Wall and another dozen in the blue wall would put Sir Keir Starmer (or a more compelling successor) in Number 10 at the head of a left-wing coalition.

“That is also why highlighting Labour’s somewhat lacklustre share of the vote is missing the point: the Tories need an absolute majority of the seats at Westminster, but Labour does not; it would simply form a coalition with the SNP and Lib Dems.

“Nicola Sturgeon would call the shots. Given Sinn Fein’s success in Northern Ireland, the Union cannot take any more chaos.”

‘Disaster’

The Conservatives lost almost half their councillors in Wales, dropping 86 wards to 111.

They also lost control of Monmouthshire, the only council they held in the country without the help of independents.

The Telegraph called on the Conservatives to turn their attention to younger voters who had not been able to get a foot on the housing ladder due to soaring house prices.

“It is no coincidence that many of those lost London seats contain large numbers of Millennials living in rented accommodation, and the aching failure of a government in power for 12 years to tackle the absurd cost of housing goes to the heart of its self-destruction, they said.”

The editorial added: “Last Thursday was not a realignment, it was a nationwide disaster.

“Unless the government changes direction very fast, these local results will portend something far worse to come.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

