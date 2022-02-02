Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Tories outspent Labour at Senedd election, new figures reveal

02 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Andrew RT Davies. Pictures by Senedd Cymru (CC BY 2.0). First Minister Mark Drakeford AM. Mark Hawkins / Alamy Stock Photo. Adam Price. Picture by Plaid Cymru.

The Tories outspent Labour at the last Senedd election, according to newly-published figures from the Electoral Commission.

The elections watchdog, which overseas political financing in the UK, put the spend by the Conservatives at £549,132, which compares to £500,566 by the Labour Party.

Plaid Cymru’s spend was £302,201, according to the Commission’s figures for campaign spending returns of political parties that spent over £250,000 at the 2021 Senedd election.

The Welsh Conservatives won 16 of the 60 seats at the election, up from 11, which means its spend works out as £34,320 per seat.

Welsh Labour spent £16,685 per seat, after it won a total of 30 at the election, which was up 1 from 29.

Plaid Cymru gained 1 seat, which means it increased its tally from 12 to 13. This  works out as £25,183 per seat

Only three political parties that contested the Senedd election reported spending over £250,000 on campaigning during the regulated period, which ran from 6 January 2021 to polling day on 6 May 2021.

Altogether, these parties reported spending £1,351,899 on campaigning at the poll.

Commenting on the returns, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said: “The Commission has now published all reported spending information from parties, campaigners and candidates relating to last year’s Senedd election. Delivering this transparency ensures voters are able to see clearly and accurately how money was spent on influencing them at this election.”

The Commission has previously published the data for the parties that spent under £250,000.

Richard
Richard
3 hours ago

The issue is not who outspent who at all !!

Its where did the moniea come from
and were a strings ( or promises ) attached ?

Wrexhamian
Wrexhamian
2 hours ago
Reply to  Richard

Good point. Quite a bit of ‘dark money’ found its way into Tory election funds in the red wall constituencies and Ynys Mon, as Nation.Cymru has pointed out. That’s why it’s beneficial that we now have an online news service that’s pro-Wales, despite David Davies labelling it as “propaganda”.

Gareth Wyn Jones
Gareth Wyn Jones
2 hours ago

The question to ask the tories is where all this money came from, they are up to their necks in dirty money

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
2 hours ago

Plenty of dirty Russian money, I bet!!!

