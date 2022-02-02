Tories outspent Labour at Senedd election, new figures reveal

The Tories outspent Labour at the last Senedd election, according to newly-published figures from the Electoral Commission.

The elections watchdog, which overseas political financing in the UK, put the spend by the Conservatives at £549,132, which compares to £500,566 by the Labour Party.

Plaid Cymru’s spend was £302,201, according to the Commission’s figures for campaign spending returns of political parties that spent over £250,000 at the 2021 Senedd election.

The Welsh Conservatives won 16 of the 60 seats at the election, up from 11, which means its spend works out as £34,320 per seat.

Welsh Labour spent £16,685 per seat, after it won a total of 30 at the election, which was up 1 from 29.

Plaid Cymru gained 1 seat, which means it increased its tally from 12 to 13. This works out as £25,183 per seat

Only three political parties that contested the Senedd election reported spending over £250,000 on campaigning during the regulated period, which ran from 6 January 2021 to polling day on 6 May 2021.

Altogether, these parties reported spending £1,351,899 on campaigning at the poll.

Commenting on the returns, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said: “The Commission has now published all reported spending information from parties, campaigners and candidates relating to last year’s Senedd election. Delivering this transparency ensures voters are able to see clearly and accurately how money was spent on influencing them at this election.”

The Commission has previously published the data for the parties that spent under £250,000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

