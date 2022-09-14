Tories raise more than 1,200 times as much as Plaid Cymru from donors

The Conservative party received donations of more than 1,200 times the amount received by Plaid Cymru, according to the latest figures from the Electoral Commission.

The donations reported, covering the period from April to June of this year, show Conservatives had donations amounting to £4,767,367, while Plaid Cymru had just £3,896.

The Tories, in UK and Northern Ireland, received 1,223.65683 times the amount received by Plaid Cymru.

The figures, excluding public funds, cover donations over £7,500.

Other parties had far lower donations than the Conservatives too.

Labour received £1.469m, roughly a third of the Conservative amount; the Liberal Democrats £774,696, and the Green Party of England and Wales £166,400.

Donors table

Plaid Cymru fared far lower than many other parties too.

The Co-Operative Party received £469,882; the Reclaim Party £250,000; Sinn Fein £100,000; Alba £50,000; the Scottish National Party £47,634; the Democratic Unionist Party £33,250; The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £25,000; Reform UK £20,000; the True & Fair Party £16,000; the Scottish Green Party £9,786; the Social Democratic & Labour Party £7,260.

Even the Yorkshire Party, at £7,998, doubled the amount Plaid Cymru received in donations.

The single largest donor to the Conservatives was businessman Christopher Charles Sheriff Harborne, who donated £500,000.

Lubov Chernukhin, wife of a former minister in Vladimir Putin’s government donated £15,000 to the Conservatives.

The Plaid Cymru figures for the period are mostly made up of branch donations.

