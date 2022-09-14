Tories raise more than 1,200 times as much as Plaid Cymru from donors
The Conservative party received donations of more than 1,200 times the amount received by Plaid Cymru, according to the latest figures from the Electoral Commission.
The donations reported, covering the period from April to June of this year, show Conservatives had donations amounting to £4,767,367, while Plaid Cymru had just £3,896.
The Tories, in UK and Northern Ireland, received 1,223.65683 times the amount received by Plaid Cymru.
The figures, excluding public funds, cover donations over £7,500.
Other parties had far lower donations than the Conservatives too.
Labour received £1.469m, roughly a third of the Conservative amount; the Liberal Democrats £774,696, and the Green Party of England and Wales £166,400.
Donors table
Plaid Cymru fared far lower than many other parties too.
The Co-Operative Party received £469,882; the Reclaim Party £250,000; Sinn Fein £100,000; Alba £50,000; the Scottish National Party £47,634; the Democratic Unionist Party £33,250; The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £25,000; Reform UK £20,000; the True & Fair Party £16,000; the Scottish Green Party £9,786; the Social Democratic & Labour Party £7,260.
Even the Yorkshire Party, at £7,998, doubled the amount Plaid Cymru received in donations.
The single largest donor to the Conservatives was businessman Christopher Charles Sheriff Harborne, who donated £500,000.
Lubov Chernukhin, wife of a former minister in Vladimir Putin’s government donated £15,000 to the Conservatives.
The Plaid Cymru figures for the period are mostly made up of branch donations.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Just to put it in perspective those figures really ought to be expressed in a ‘per head of population’ way. I don’t know what sort of following Plaid has outside of Wales, but I suspect that is vanishingly thin. The robber Tories are, however, present all across the four nations so will naturally be able to raise more. An interesting figure which does not seem to be published is donatons by party members. That would probably show that the Tories get little from their members but are funded by chancers who are seeking future payback in government contracts or similar.