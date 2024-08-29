Tories say £400k Welsh language ’empathy’ programme is a colossal waste of money

Martin Shipton

The Welsh Government has been accused of wasting nearly £400,000 on a programme looking at how “unconscious bias” among senior leaders may be inhibiting the growth of the Welsh language.

Contractors are being invited to co-deliver the programme, jointly managed by Academi Wales and the Cymraeg 2050 division of the Welsh Government, which aims to have a million Welsh speakers by the middle of the century. The total value of the initiative is £382,493.

But Shadow Welsh Language Minister Tom Giffard said spending such a sum on a “pet project” of this kind represented a colossal waste of public money.

According to an online advertisement, Leading in a Bilingual Country (LIBC) is “a development programme for senior leaders to create an organisational culture in which the Welsh language can flourish”.

Group dynamics

The advert continues: “We (the Welsh Government) seek to further develop the programme that looks at unconscious bias – understanding how inherent bias in people and organisations can inhibit moving Cymraeg forward and how an understanding of group dynamics and actively seeking diverse views around the topic can address this; and empathy – how leaders explore and protect the opportunity to listen to others’ opinions and experiences of Cymraeg to develop mutual understanding.

“Using effective communication that is based in positive and social psychology – ie more strengths-based, proud, inspiring, and inclusive role of leadership – to create the right conditions to begin making positive changes through small steps and celebrating small wins.

“We are seeking contractors to co-deliver this programme. Contractors must meet the following criteria: background in leadership in Wales public services and familiarity with the principles and values of the One Welsh Public Service; demonstrable experience of delivery of learning and development to diverse groups of senior leaders from public services in relevant areas of leadership development and management of change; a commitment to and experience of working with the principles, values and spirit of Cymraeg 2050.

“The successful contractor would be tasked, in the first instance, with leading two cohorts per year with a ‘train the trainer’ element as an integral part. In subsequent years, when the train the trainer element has developed, we envisage increasing the number of cohorts per year.

“The contractor will also co-facilitate with Prosiect 2050 officials a community of practice/post-programme implementation process to consolidate learning from the programme once leaders have completed it. “The programme will be based on a detailed theory of change and will be iterative, ie it will be refined and adapted based on formal and informal feedback of each cohort as they progress through the programme and as they interact in the community of practice.

“This will be an organic process to ensure LIBC remains fit for purpose and relevant to the current context at the time of delivery. We will therefore be working collaboratively with the successful contractors to co-design, adapt, quality assure and deliver LIBC.

“We will review every session in preparation for subsequent sessions to ensure the learning matches the dynamic of a given cohort. We will also evaluate each cohort based on the findings of the theory of change. This is likely to include, as a minimum, a baseline and end-of-programme cultural survey of the participants’ organisations in relation to Cymraeg.

“An integral part of this new iteration of LIBC will be the ‘train the trainer’ aspect. The aim of this is to upskill suitable public sector staff to deliver LIBC in the future, but also to make them ambassadors for culture change at a decision-making-level for Cymraeg in their organisations. We envisage this turning into a peer network over time.”

The project is aimed at covering the whole of Wales.

‘Off track’

Mr Giffard, a Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales West, said: “The last census very clearly showed that the number of Welsh speakers had decreased under the Welsh Labour Government, who are now seriously off track to meet their target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“But when difficult decisions need to be made across government, spending nearly £400,000 on a programme to look at ‘unconscious bias’ and ’empathy’ around the Welsh language in the public sector is another colossal waste of money from the Welsh Labour Government.

“Taxpayers expect their hard-earned money to be spent on things like our schools and our NHS, not wasted away by a Welsh Labour Government on pet projects which will make little difference to the lives of ordinary people across Wales.”

