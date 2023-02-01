Tories say Labour and Plaid MSs should surrender pay after showing solidarity with striking civil servants

The Welsh Conservatives have urged Labour and Plaid politicians to surrender a day’s pay after Senedd business was cancelled on Wednesday due to a strike by civil servants.

Members of the Labour Government and Plaid Cymru have both refused to cross the picket line as the Public and Commercial Services Union takes industrial action over pay.

Describing the move as “virtue signalling”, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said the two parties should instead be working to end the current wave of strikes among public sector workers in Wales.

Downing tools

“The people of Wales will not be impressed with Labour and Plaid politicians downing tools for the day when the Welsh NHS, education system, and economy are in dire need of attention,” Mr Davies said.

“Senedd members should be debating and scrutinising – instead these parties are taking a day off when they should be working to end the strikes they have the power to resolve.

“It is even more galling considering Labour’s very cosy relationships with the unions that bankroll their election campaigns. And isn’t it interesting that Labour won’t cross a picket line for nurses and teachers, but they will for probably better paid civil servants?

“As a price for their virtue signalling, Labour and Plaid should forego their pay for the day – otherwise where is the solidarity they claim when workers lose out on their wages?

“The Welsh Conservatives will be in work, doing what we can to hold the Labour Government and its partners in Plaid to account for the damage they are doing in Wales.”

The Senedd’s presiding officer Elin Jones, announced last week that today’s Senedd business was to be rescheduled when the day of action was confirmed.

She said: “As a Commission, we respect the right of trade union members to strike.”

Meanwhile, the Welsh Conservatives will be holding a Shadow Cabinet meeting.

