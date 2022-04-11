Tories say they will ‘build back Newport’ as they launch their manifesto for May’s council elections

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

The Conservatives have pledged to “build back Newport” as they launch their manifesto for the upcoming council elections.

Free parking in the city centre, a new Splash Pad, and a new way to generate green energy are some of the commitments made if the party gains power on May 5.

The party said it’s committed to transforming the “tired and neglected” city centre. It wants to provide help for the homeless, take stronger action on anti-social behaviour such as begging on streets, and introduce tougher enforcement action and penalties for fly-tipping.

An eye-catching pledge is that the party intends to offer every pupil in Newport a free ticket to see Newport County AFC and Dragons Rugby, every season. This is in addition to ensuring the clubs have “premier standard” facilities for fans and training purposes.

Grassroots sports are also recognised in the manifesto, with a commitment to building fan stands at local clubs.

Splash pad

Proposed constructions range from a new Splash Pad, following the closure of Tredegar Park Splash Pad in 2014, and building a barrage across the River Usk which would generate green tidal energy.

The Conservatives have said they want to prioritise elderly and vulnerable residents in future budgets, and develop a “ground-breaking” scheme to link Newport schools and businesses.

The last of the ambitious pledges is that council tax will not rise above inflation.

At the launch held at Tredegar Constitutional Club on April 5, Deputy Leader of the party and candidate for Bishton and Langstone, William Routley, said: “There has never been a better time to be a Conservative in the local elections, and there’s never been a better time to replace the incumbent.”

Leader of the Newport Conservatives, Matthew Evans, who is standing for re-election in Allt-yr-yn, said: “Labour have been in power for 43 out of the last 50 years.

“Do not let Labour think it’s an automatic right to rule Newport. We can, we must, and we will build back Newport.”

Who is standing for the Newport Conservatives and where?

Allt-yr-yn (three seats):

Matthew Evans

Charles Ferris

David Thomas Fouweather

Alway (three seats):

Kerry Ballard

Paul James Mainwaring

Beechwood (three seats):

Mary Elsie Lilian Shwartz

Saeed A Zafar

Bettws (three seats):

Carolyn Mary Foster

Paula Jane Fouweather

Denise Elizabeth Hall

Bishton and Langstone (two seats):

Ray Mogford

William J Routley

Caerleon (three seats):

Huw Iwan Davies

Joan Mary Watkins

Harry James Weeks

Gaer (three seats):

Nicholas Ryan Clark

Jay Shwartz

Lloyd Thomas Walsh

Graig (two seats):

John Douglas Wynne Jones

David Thomas Williams

Llanwern (one seat):

Martyn Francis Kellaway

Lliswerry (four seats):

Luke Thompson

Malpas (three seats):

Michael James Brunnock

Jonathan Edward Hollins

Stephen Noel Manley

Pillgwenlly (two seats):

Brinley John Cox – Conservative

Judith Joanna David – Conservative

Ringland (three seats):

Tina Evans

Nicola Hobbs

Georgina Webb

Rogerstone East (one seat):

Toby Jones

Rogerstone North (one seat):

Chris Reeks

Rogerstone West:

Grahan John Berry

Andrew Richard Hill

Shaftesbury (two seats):

Khushbir Singh Bhullar – Conservative

Judy Gilligan – Conservative

St Julians (three seats):

Michael James Enea

Marie Elizabeth Jermyn

Muhammad Tariq

Stow Hill (two seats):

Saleh Abdul Baqi

Ben Jones

Tredegar Park and Marshfield (three seats):

Wayne Anthony Cresswell

Brian Miles

Sarah Louise Nurse

Victoria (two seats):

Bilal Meah

Faisal Rahman

