Welsh Tories slam ‘petty nationalism’ council for not flying Union flag above County Hall

Welsh Conservatives have slammed a council for showing “petty nationalism” in not flying a Union Flag at County Hall.

The Union Flag was raised at Carmarthenshire County Council’s County Hall following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, where it fluttered alongside the Welsh, Carmarthenshire and Ukrainian flags, only to be taken down later.

Former Carmarthenshire councillor Robin Griffiths has previously said he felt aggrieved at the absence of the flag at the council’s headquarters, and was critical of its flag-flying policy.

He was told civic buildings in Llanelli and Ammanford only had three flagpoles – flying the Welsh, Carmarthenshire and Ukrainian flags – and it would be inconsistent if County Hall differed.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the council only flew flags of any description on designated days in order not to devalue their significance.

On March 9, it was decided the Ukrainian flag was to fly alongside the Welsh and county flags as a sign of that unity. These three flags have been raised since, with the Union one hoisted on designated days, such as following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Local Government Minister, Sam Rowlands MS said not flying the Union Flag -commonly called the Union Jack – showed “petty nationalism”.

“We should be striving for actions and symbols that unite us, not divide us. Yet this decision is the petty nationalism that divides us.

“Given the fact that there is a bare flagpole in prime position in the town, the councillors of Carmarthen should fly the Union flag with pride and celebrate our partnership of nations.

“It is ironic that they won’t fly the Union flag, but will fly the Ukrainian flag, a nation that we are rightly standing shoulder to shoulder with and delivering record support to as one United Kingdom.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service had asked the council if it wanted to respond further to Mr Griffiths’s concerns but it said it had replied directly to him.

