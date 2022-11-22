Welsh Tories slam ‘petty nationalism’ council for not flying Union flag above County Hall
Welsh Conservatives have slammed a council for showing “petty nationalism” in not flying a Union Flag at County Hall.
The Union Flag was raised at Carmarthenshire County Council’s County Hall following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, where it fluttered alongside the Welsh, Carmarthenshire and Ukrainian flags, only to be taken down later.
Former Carmarthenshire councillor Robin Griffiths has previously said he felt aggrieved at the absence of the flag at the council’s headquarters, and was critical of its flag-flying policy.
He was told civic buildings in Llanelli and Ammanford only had three flagpoles – flying the Welsh, Carmarthenshire and Ukrainian flags – and it would be inconsistent if County Hall differed.
Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the council only flew flags of any description on designated days in order not to devalue their significance.
On March 9, it was decided the Ukrainian flag was to fly alongside the Welsh and county flags as a sign of that unity. These three flags have been raised since, with the Union one hoisted on designated days, such as following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Local Government Minister, Sam Rowlands MS said not flying the Union Flag -commonly called the Union Jack – showed “petty nationalism”.
“We should be striving for actions and symbols that unite us, not divide us. Yet this decision is the petty nationalism that divides us.
“Given the fact that there is a bare flagpole in prime position in the town, the councillors of Carmarthen should fly the Union flag with pride and celebrate our partnership of nations.
“It is ironic that they won’t fly the Union flag, but will fly the Ukrainian flag, a nation that we are rightly standing shoulder to shoulder with and delivering record support to as one United Kingdom.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service had asked the council if it wanted to respond further to Mr Griffiths’s concerns but it said it had replied directly to him.
N-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nobody cares about your rubbish flag! Go cry to your king
Is this the same Conservative Party that gave us Brexit?
Welsh nationalism bad, British nationalism good.
Instead of blaming people for not liking the Union flag, maybe try to understand as to why.
British? English in reality, which is cloaked in the term British.
People of Cymru slam Tory’s for ” petty colonialism ” and living in the last century.
No, the foreign invented union flag that has zero Welsh representation on it is the petty nationalism. This guy is a total farthole.
Yes….because it certainly isn’t “petty nationalism” to demand that a “Union Flag” be flown is it? It’s not a waste of time over a small matter that isn’t really of any value or consequence to demand that a flag of colonialism is flown over the civic buildings of countries, places and areas that suffered under/still suffer under the consequences of that colonialism…. … You see my comment started off as sarcasm and then at some point it became the opposite of sarcasm and started to indicate that there is no pettiness on either side, on the one side it is… Read more »
Not sure who are the petty nationalists. Little Englanders perhaps crying for their lost imperialist past ?
The Union Jack is hated around the World by former countries of the british empire but reall was the English empire it was called the Butchers Apron and for good reason the English did not treat the so called British nations well either ask the Irish Potatoe Famin the Scotish Rebelions and Croftors and us in Wales not our flag
Petty? Ah, it’s only petty when Wales or Scotland stands up for themselves. If it’s a country thousands of miles away, they get billions in aid. Weird how that works! Why would Wales fly a flag that’s composed of two Foreign Nations? Union flag has as much justification as flying a Brazilian flag or Chinese flag. It’s Wales, so it’s the flag of Wales. I know…Shocking!
Tories pointing the finger and calling people “nationalists” … LOLZ!!!