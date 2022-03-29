Tories slammed as Wales misses out on £100 million ‘levelling up’ fund
The UK Government has been slammed for failing to allocate any of its new £100 million Innovation Accelerator programme to Wales.
The programme, outlined in the UK Government‘s Levelling Up’ White Paper is designed to develop innovation clusters, creating new jobs and industries outside the South East of England.
Westminster ministers have revealed the pilot of the £100 million investment from private-public-academic partnerships, which they claim will kick start a “fourth industrial revolution”, has been allocated to Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Glasgow City-Regions, prompting the Welsh Liberal Democrats to claim the government’s promises of levelling up are “nothing more than empty words”.
Disgrace
“We have yet another piece of evidence that Wales is at the absolute bottom of the Conservative’s priority list when it comes to levelling up for our economy,” Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:
“Wales has historically been at the centre of UK industry, and for it not to be included in this effort to kick start a new industrial revolution is a disgrace.
“Various parts of Wales have the skills, educational facilities and R&D institutions needed to make a success of these projects should they be given the chance.
“While part of the EU, Wales was given a much better deal in both the amount of development funding it received and in how we would be able to spend the funds.
“What we have continually seen from the Conservatives over the last few years is a disregard for Wales, with repeated failures to invest in our economy and infrastructure.
“Welsh Conservative MPs urgently need to attempt to make their voices heard and fight for investment in Wales because as things stand, it appears they are doing a pretty shabby job so far.”
House of Lords
The UK Government confirmed Wales would not be part of the innovation accelerator programme following a question to Lord Callanan by Welsh Liberal Democrat Peer Baroness Jenny Randerson in the House of Lords.
“The Government is committed to increasing research and innovation capacity across the UK,” Lord Callanan said in his response.
“Innovation Accelerators are a new pilot approach to supporting three UK city regions to become major, globally competitive centres for research and innovation. They will be locally-led partnerships involving leaders in local government, business and R&D institutions.
“The three city regions selected for the pilots demonstrate R&D strengths, robust private and public innovation governance, and strong local leadership which makes them strong candidates for testing this new approach.
“If the Innovation Accelerator pilots prove successful, we will consider how the lessons learned can be applied to benefit other places in the UK.”
At the same time the English spend £12,000,000 on a book about Liz 2 filled with imperialist propaganda and try to foister it on to our kids #IndyWales lets be free of this.
Wales getting turned over by a UK govt again – lets face it when has it ever been any different? This about sums up the entire history of Westminster’s attitude to Wales
Government money (our money) handed to regions beyond our border – “you’re welcome, this better Manchester and Glasgow stuff will trickle down to you!”
No Government money (OUR MONEY) spent within our border – “pull yourselves up by the bootstraps… No, not with indy! Won’t a shiny new Palace of Westminster do?”
So other areas of the UK submitted stronger bids. Based on a number or factors – one of which being their local governance.
You say turned over if you wish.
Let’s see the data – show us the how’s and why’s, not just the criteria itself as the justification. E=mc2… Coz we say so. Comparative economic growth in Wales, across almost every possible broad economic index and the more granular indicies therein, has been far behind other areas of the UK for 100 years. Now, given that there exists a critical mass within our populace that do not regard ourselves as comparable with the regions of England as pertaining to a point of reference (borne out by our largely separated governmental structure), these bids being “stronger” (which all apportioned monies… Read more »
Very pleased to a unionist toady on here defending yet another outrageous snub to Wales by a westminster govt….do keep it up….youre digging the union’s grave 😉
Levelling up is, and always was a slogan, with no intention of doing what it said. By the admission of a northern English Tory mayor, when Andy Burnham’s complaind of lack of funds, these fund were going to Tory marginal and new Tory areas in England, to reward the electorate for voting Tory, and areas of senior Tory MP’s Like Sunak’s Richmond constituency, which is not in the top third of deprived areas needing funds.
Tories have always been good at using slogans to push a big fib. This is just one in a long line of crap spun out by successive Tories raised in the Oxbridge, P.R, SpAd, B***s**t tradition of deception. Cameron used it, even the gauche May resorted to it with calamitous outcome, and Boris has lived on a diet of deception since getting the P.M job and he had bags of form previously too. So when “levelling up” was launched I just thought here we go again !.
Oh I am surprised!
Tories have screwed Wales over?! No surely this can’t be true. 😮
Welsh assembly seems unable to argue the case for Wales. Last thing we need is it to be made even bigger!