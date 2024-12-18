Tories stance on Welsh language thrown into turmoil after Andrew RT Davies blast

Emily Price

Conservative support for the Welsh language has been called into question following an outburst by the party’s former group leader in the Senedd.

Earlier this week, the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru announced that the new large constituencies planned for the Senedd will mostly be referred to by Welsh-language names.

Recently ousted Tory leader Andrew RT Davies described the move as “quite wrong”.

‘Pro-Welsh’

In a post to X he said: “Wales is bilingual, and these names will disenfranchise English-only speakers.

“Welsh-only names may suit some parts of Wales, but places like the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend are majority English-speaking.

“Constituency names must reflect this.”

He later shared a Daily Mail article titled, ‘Fury as Wales plots to drop English names from Senedd seats under Welsh-only plan despite amid warning it will ‘disenfranchise’ voters’ which featured his image and comments.

The former leader’s remarks have clashed with the stance of his new leader, Darren Millar, who only two weeks ago said his party was, “pro the Welsh language and culture.”

Agenda

In an interview with the BBC’s Vaughan Roderick, Mr Millar said: “We need to define ourself as a party by what we are for – not by what we are against.

“In recent years we may have been too focused on the things we are against and rather than what we are for.

“We are pro freedom of choice, we are pro personal responsibility, pro farming, homeownership, pro the Welsh language and culture.

“These are the things that we are for and that’s why I will put a new team in place and begin to set out our agenda.”

Problems

Mr Davies’ anti-Welsh comments also appeared to be at odds with a reform bill committee report which showed Mr Millar didn’t disagree with a recommendation for Welsh language constituencies.

Sharing the report to X, Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan hit out at Mr Davies saying: “It is very clear which recommendations Darren Millar didn’t agree with in the report. The Welsh language recommendation wasn’t one of them.

“You’d expect elected members to be aware of views of their own group.”

We asked the Welsh Conservatives to confirm whether the group was against the new Welsh name constituencies – but we did not receive a response.

Rebellion

Less than three weeks into his tenure, Mr Millar appears to be facing problems reuniting his party.

The Clwyd West MS was confirmed as the Welsh Conservative Senedd leader after a rebellion by seven MSs which saw Andrew RT Davies resign.

The group united behind Mr Millar who was crowned unopposed following fears by some MSs that a drawn out leadership contest would see Mr Davies remain in post for several more weeks.

Mr Davies has continued pressing culture war talking points on his social media channels despite the group indicating they wish to move away from “woke issues”.

In another headache for Mr Millar this week, shadow cabinet secretary Joel James published comments to social media calling for the Senedd to be axed.

The group had only recently re-clarified it’s stance as a pro-devolution party.

Mr James swiftly deleted the post on X and a Welsh Conservative spokesperson said the party’s views on the Senedd were “not fully conveyed” in his comments.

Charity

In addition, the BBC revealed today that Mr Millar’s charity had previously sent a suspended politician abroad to an American religious event.

Rhys ab Owen was removed from Plaid Cymru’s Senedd group after he was found to have grouped two women on a night out.

The BBC reported that whilst he was suspended from the party, Mr Millar’s charity – the Evan Roberts Institute – invited him to attend the Washington DC National Prayer Breakfast.

Mr Millar has so far not commented on the story.

