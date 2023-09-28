Tories urge people of Wales to remember 20mph row at next election

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives have urged the people of Wales to remember the 20mph row when it comes to voting at the next election.

On Wednesday evening (September 27) Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters survived a vote of no confidence which had been tabled by the Tories following backlash to the new road regulation.

The party has shown strong opposition to the new default speed limit which came into force in Wales on September 17.

A Senedd petition calling for the speed limit to be scrapped has so far gained over 440,000 signatures making it the most signed petition in Senedd history.

During the intense debate Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar called on the First Minister to “do the right thing” and sack Lee Waters.

She said: “His position is untenable, it’s time for him to go.”

Labour MS for Caerphilly, Hefin David said the Deputy Minister for Climate Change had done “nothing more than his job”.

The vote closed with 16 for the motion of no confidence in Mr Waters whilst 42 were against.

Defeated

Following the debate, the Welsh Conservatives said that Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems had “ignored the wishes of 440,000 people.”

A social media post from the party said: “A vote for the Welsh Conservatives is to stand up for motorists and scrap blanket 20mph speed limits.”

On Wednesday evening, Tom Giffard, MS for South Wales West posted a similar social media message which said: “Their votes don’t matter – but your votes do. Remember how they ignored you today when you cast your ballot at the next election.”

Gareth Davies MS for the Vale of Clwyd followed suit with a message that said: “Tonight I voted No Confidence in Lee Waters for reasons I’ve already explained. Sadly we were defeated as Labour, Plaid Cymru and Lib Dem MSs voted to keep him in post. I hope this is remembered by the people of Wales at the next election!”

Mr Waters said further reviews and monitoring of the new default speed limit would be carried out over a five year period and councils would be offered the chance to express any issues with the criteria for exception roads.

He ended his time speaking in the debate by thanking the people of Wales who had been abiding to the new road regulation.

In a statement Ms Asghar said: “It is completely inexcusable that Labour, Plaid and the Lib Dems have voted to support the Minister responsible for blanket 20mph speed limits, despite the the record-breaking Senedd petition calling for blanket 20mph speed limits to be scrapped.

“It’s clear, blanket 20mph speed limits are damaging livelihoods and jobs, will slow down emergency services, and cost the Welsh economy up to £9bn. That’s why the Deputy Minister’s position is untenable.

“Labour and Lee Waters will continue to carry on with their anti-motorist agenda. Only the Welsh Conservatives will continue holding the Labour Government to account, whist standing up for motorists.”

