Tories wrongly accuse Welsh Government of funding an organisation accused of anti-Semitism

The Welsh Conservatives have wrongly claimed the Welsh Government funded an organisation accused of anti-Semitism in a scathing online attack.

An article on the Welsh Conservatives home page contained a string of inaccuracies, including that the government funded an organisation accused of anti-Semitism to teach about racism in Welsh schools.

The article entitled “Welsh Conservative on NUS involvement in the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan” accused the Education Minister, Jeremy Miles of meeting with the former President of the NUS who was sacked following a tweet which referenced a historic massacre of Jews.

The Welsh Government later confirmed it had funded NUS Wales as part of their Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan and not NUS UK which sets its own separate policies.

Accusation

Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, Laura Anne Jones MS accused Labour Ministers of “engaging with and funding an organisation plagued by anti-Semitism as part of their Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.”

She added: “The Labour Government have proven time and time again that they are willing to let organisations that have no business being involved in areas of our education system to have central roles in it.

Laura Anne Jones further accused the government of “engaging with tarnished organisations to discuss anti-racism strategies” – even though the Welsh Government did not fund NUS UK.

James Evans MS, who is a Member of the Children, Young People and Education Committee was responsible for questioning the involvement of the Welsh Government and NUS UK.

He said: “Despite the clear indications of anti-Semitism at the top of the NUS, with this scandal being just another in a long list, the NUS clearly can do no wrong in the eyes of Labour.

“I cannot believe that the Labour Government have not unequivocally condemned the NUS, and that they insist on engaging with an organisation with such a terrible record.

“What kind of message does this send to Jewish students across the country?”

‘NUS Wales is independent from NUS in England’

In response to the allegations a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Shaima Dallali was the president of NUS UK. NUS Wales is independent from NUS in England, and sets its own separate policies.

“The Education Minister has never met with a president of NUS UK. He has met with presidents of NUS Wales. The funding and involvement in the action plan is also NUS Wales, not NUS UK.

“NUS UK as they are not involved in the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan, nor have they received funding.”

A footnote owning up to the mistake, was added shortly after the release of the Welsh Conservative article which said: “Despite the Welsh Government saying ‘NUS’ in their Written Question response and online, they said afterwards the meetings with the Labour Education Minister, were with NUS Wales.”

