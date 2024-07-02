Tory accused of exaggerating chances of new nuclear plant

Martin Shipton

The Conservative candidate for the three-way marginal seat of Ynys Môn has been accused of exaggerating the possibility of a new nuclear power station being developed on the island.

Dr Jonathan Dean, a trustee of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales, submitted a freedom of information request to the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), seeking a copy of the evaluation report that Wylfa, on Ynys Môn, should be selected as the next large nuclear site after Sizewell C.

He says he was surprised to be told that Wylfa had not been confirmed as the next big nuclear site.

Instead, he was told by DESNZ: “To date, while Wylfa has been announced as the preferred location for a further large nuclear reactor, final decisions on sites and technologies have not been made.”

The FoI disclosure went on to say: “We hold information in relation to your request in that we have the document which considers the potential for large-scale deployment at Wylfa and other sites.

“The Department has further assessed the information it holds in relation to your request, and considers that this information is exempt [from disclosure on the grounds of commercial confidentiality].

Dr Dean pointed to election literature distributed by Virginia Crosbie that praised her involvement in the moves to bring the nuclear industry back to Ynys Mon. In an email sent to voters on July 1, she stated: “It has been my honour to have served as your MP since December 2019 and I want to continue to do so.

“When I became your MP I committed to delivering jobs and investment here, and it is my tenacity and determination that has seen Anglesey receive £400m UKK investment since 2019.

“I have delivered millions of pounds of UK Government Levelling-up funding, freeport status from Anglesey , a commitment to the UK’s next large scale new nuclear power plant at Wylfa.

“All of this investment is bringing new jobs and opportunities to local people and long-term security for our young people and communities.

“You need a strong, tenacious and experienced voice fighting for you and for Ynys Môn in Westminster. I have shown you that I am the voice you need.

“I have shown you that I will always be on your side and represent everyone across our island. That is why I am asking you to once again place your faith in me and vote Virginia Crosbie on July 4.”

A leaflet distributed as part of Ms Crosbie’s campaign states: “I am delighted that after much hard work on May 22 2024 the UK Government gave a firm commitment to a gigawatt new nuclear plant at Wylfa.

“Following the purchase of the Wylfa site by Great British Nuclear in March 2024, this latest announcement gives local people the secure and stable future I have been fighting for. In the long term this announcement will bring investment of around £20bn and leaves the door open for additional small modular reactors on the same site. It will also mean around 8,000 construction jobs and 800 steady state quality careers will be created at New Wylfa, alongside hundreds more secondary supply chain jobs.”

Dr Dean said: “Maybe the announcement was just to boost Virginia Crosbie’s election chances after all?”

Ms Crosbie responded: “Labour and anti-nuclear Plaid Cymru do not mention Wylfa, a 3rd Menai crossing or electrification of the north wales mainline in their manifestos. They ignore Ynys Môn and the vital investment, jobs and infrastructure it needs.

“The Conservatives is the only party that has a strategy for the development of Wylfa and the huge potential for jobs and skills and training for our island. Around £100m was spent purchasing the site by the UK Government – so money talks – and it said Wylfa is a preferred location for large scale nuclear following my campaign. All this is absolutely great news and it shows I can deliver for this island.

“In addition, we now have new nuclear financing legislation to make it easier to build such projects so all systems go at Wylfa. The only danger, as far as I can see, is a Labour government pulling the plug – something everyone on Ynys Môn knows I would fight tooth and nail to stop from happening, if I am re-elected.”

Ms Crosbie won the seat in 2019 after the retirement of Albert Owen, who had been the island’s Labour MP since 2001. Before that it was held by Plaid Cymru’s Ieuan Wyn Jones for 14 years.

