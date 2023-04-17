Tory columnist calls for Wales to be included in Royal coat of arms

A prominent Conservative columnist has called for Wales to be included in the Royal coat of arms to bolster support for the Union.

Writing on the Conservative Home website, Henry Hill describes the move as an “easy win: by finally incorporating Wales into the imagery of the monarchy.”

Mr Hill also suggests the creation of a “dedicated national order of chivalry” for Wales but rules out changes to the Union Flag as “a step too far”.

Hill, the deputy editor of the website, argues in his article that “an important and oft-neglected front in the fight for the future of the United Kingdom is the small things which lend a British flavour to everyday life.”

Wales is not represented on the Union Jack because when the flag was created in 1606 it had already been annexed by England.

It is also absent from the Royal Standard which was created in 1603 with the Union of the Crowns.

Wales had been declared a Principality of England and therefore did not warrant its own symbol on the flag along with England, Scotland and Ireland.

Royal emblems

The Sovereign’s coat of arms shows the various Royal emblems of parts of the United Kingdom: the three lions of England in the first and fourth quarters, the lion of Scotland in the second and the harp of Ireland in the third – again excluding Wales.

It is surrounded by a garter bearing the motto Honi soit qui mal y pense (‘Evil to him who evil thinks’), which symbolises the Order of the Garter, an ancient order of knighthood.

The shield is supported by the English lion on the left and Scottish unicorn on the right and is surmounted by the Royal crown. Below it appears the motto of the Sovereign, Dieu et mon droit (‘God and my right’).

The plant badges of England, Scotland and Ireland – rose, thistle and shamrock – are often displayed beneath the shield.

Separate Scottish and English quarterings of the Royal arms originate from the Union of the Crown.

The Scottish version of the Royal coat of arms shows the lion of Scotland in the first and fourth quarters, with that of England being in the second. The harp of Ireland is in the third quarter.

Generous

Mr Hill writes: “That is obviously no longer Wales’ modern status. And whilst changing the national flag would be a step too far (not least for simple design reasons), there is no reason that the King’s coat of arms should not be updated.

“It would be a simple and generous gesture – and very fitting for a man who held the post of Prince of Wales as long as His Majesty.

“In fact, ministers should go further: it’s time to create a dedicated national order of chivalry for Wales too.

“At present, the UK’s two most senior orders are the Order of the Garter, dedicated to St George and England’s national order, and the Order of the Thistle, which is Scotland’s. The third-ranked, the Order of St Patrick, is dedicated to the third kingdom, but has been dormant since 1922.

“I have long argued that the Government should revive the Order of St Patrick, especially in the wake of the bruising row over the sea border and attendant unionist disquiet. After all, why should it be dormant when Northern Ireland remains part of the kingdom, and “Northern Irish people continue to make outstanding contributions to the UK in the armed forces, sport, statecraft and more?”

“The same argument applies in the Welsh case. The creation of a knightly order would be fair recognition of Wales’ place in the United Kingdom and bestowing it a chance to honour the contributions of Welsh people to British public life.

“People have floated this idea before: David Lloyd George was, unsurprisingly, an advocate, and there was a proposal to create an Order of St David (Order of the Daffodil and Order of the Dragon are obvious alternatives) in 1968. David TC Davies should be the Secretary of State who finally gets it done.”

