Tory council moves to keep street signs English-only after report cites ‘safety benefits’
A Tory council has moved to keep street signs English-only after a report cited “safety benefits” to doing so.
The Monmouthshire County Council report, which recommends that this be the case for replacement or additional signs on existing streets, uses a hypothetical example of a Welsh speaker calling emergency services to justify the policy.
It suggests a Welsh place name could lead to a dangerous delay if it does not officially exist in the National Land and Property Gazetteer, which is used by the emergency services
The report claims that keeping English-only signs “will reduce the chances of confusion”.
The move reverses the council’s previous policy, which was to add a Welsh translation to a nameplate to comply with its Welsh Language Scheme.
The report, which follows updated advice from the Welsh Language Commission, was submitted to Tory councillor Jane Pratt, who is the cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services.
The report says: “The negative impact of reducing potential use of the Welsh language by translating existing street names is offset by the safety benefits for emergency services.
“This proposal aims to standardise the provision of street nameplates in line with recommendations by the Welsh Language Commissioner. It will reduce the chances of confusion around road names, particularly where the Welsh version is significantly different to the English. This will particularly benefit groups such as those with learning disabilities, dementia and visual impairment.”
The report adds the monolingual language policy relates only to existing named streets, and that streets on new developments will be bilingual or in Welsh only.
Amser i chwilio yn gefn y sied am y pot paent gwyrdd, unwaith eto!
That old myth again. Dressing up prejudice with a veneer of confected logic and an unfounded basis as the substrate.
Welsh is the first language in wales 🏴 kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh it’s time for a new wales 🏴
I think we’re all looking forward to a new 2022 script Grayham – as our senior and most loyal correspondent you need to lead 🏴 into a brave new world 🌎 . I’r Gad !
Download what3words the emergency services use it
Trap us in a world defined by private, for-profit companies, and watch them ratchet up the prices when we’re all hooked
It is decades since Sir Roderic Bowen’s report on Bilingual signs , public safety etc put to bed the arguments of those who used this to try to stop equal treatment for each of our National languages, years later when I chaired the public sector committee of the Welsh Language Board. ( As the only elected member on that body) I was dispatched to see Council leaders in the then Gwent and Newport Borough Councils…..who our late CEO thought might be somewhat resistant to embracing Language Schemes. Being a County and Borough member…though not of their party ……..I knew the… Read more »
I hope to goodness that nobody from Monmouthshire has an accident in Stuttgarter strasse in Cardiff, it could end up very nasty.
Massive pile-up predicted on the Boulevard de Nantes.
How much is green paint by the gallon these days?
I still have a supply in the garden shed though it might need a vigorous stirring after all these years!
Typical 5th columnists
Tories. Ever the champions of Victorian attitudes. It’s time to kick these anchronistic Little Englanders out of Cymru.
Any excuse not to use the Welsh language by the Tory anti-Welsh party
This is abuse, real abuse
Good try by the Tories but it really is too late. The future for Wales is set – independence.Once achieved hopefully the Welsh language will mandatory across Wales – regardless what local councils decree. It our language it is here to stay, permanently.
Absolute nonsense! The truth is they simply do not want to use Welsh names because they are anti-Welsh little Englanders!
Time to paint…
Scum like this stole the language from me and my family.