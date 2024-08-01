Tory councillor ‘ashamed’ for sharing Tommy Robinson posts on social media

Emily Price

A Tory councillor who banned Mark Drakeford from pubs in north Wales has said he’s “ashamed” and “embarrassed” of himself for sharing content online from far-right figure, Tommy Robinson.

Bay of Colwyn Town Councillor Phillip Ashe used his X account to repost content directly from the anti-Islam activist’s official page – including the banned documentary ‘Silenced’ .

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, fled the UK this week after committing contempt of court for allegedly playing the film at a protest in central London.

The documentary repeats false claims he made about a Syrian refugee that led to him losing a libel case in 2021.

The founder of the English Defence League was due to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday (July 29) for a hearing but was not in attendance.

Mr Ashe told Nation.Cymru he shared the documentary because it was the subject of a big news story – but added that he wasn’t sure why it was banned.

He also shared footage of an interview with Robinson filmed just before thousands of his supporters gathered amid a sea of Union Jack flags in Trafalgar Square.

In the video Robinson says: “The British public have had enough of being forgotten neglected and abused, had enough of being second rate, had enough of the priority being people who are coming from foreign fields – far away fields with different ideologies.”

Commenting on a post about the number of police officers at the London march, Mr Ashe said: “Interesting wonder why you don’t turn out like that for the Pro-Palestine terrorist supporters?”

‘Racist’

The Tory councillor appeared to defend Robinson in a social media spat with Labour MS Alun Davies on Tuesday (July 30).

Mr Davies had shared a Nation.Cymru article about Andrew RT Davies who this week claimed that a school in the Vale of Glamorgan was only offering halal lunches.

The Welsh Tory leader’s letter to the local council went viral after it was shared by Robinson himself.

Responding to our news story, Alun Davies said: “So we are now in a situation where the leader of the @WelshConserv is playing dog whistle politics with our schools and attracting the support of racists like Tommy Robinson.”

Responding to the Labour MS, Mr Ashe said: “Please show me how

@TRobinsonNewEra is a racist or is it because he has exposed one of your own party members?”

Mr Ashe told Nation.Cymru he was “only trying to defend” the most senior Tory in Wales.

His social media feed also revealed several other posts from Robinson’s official page including content claiming the far-right activist’s arrest under the Terrorism Act set a precedent to “use it against anyone who poses a threat to the establishment”.

Responding to another image of Robinson surrounded by police, Mr Ashe said he was “uncomfortable” with the story adding that “sadly it will only get worse under Labour”.

Mr Ashe told Nation.Cymru he was “embarrassed and ashamed” about the way his social media activity had “come across” adding, “I totally hold my hands up”.

Banned

As chairman of Llandudno Pub Watch and vice-chairman of West Conwy Pub Watch, Mr Ashe hit the headlines last year when he banned former First Minister Mark Drakeford from pubs in north Wales.

He said it was because of the “damage” Mr Drakeford had caused to hospitality businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clwyd West MS Darren Millar described Mr Ashe’s by-election win in the Dinarth Ward last December as a “strong result for the Welsh Conservatives in Clwyd North”.

We asked Mr Millar if he agreed it was outrageous for an elected Conservative politician to support a criminal currently on the run from police – but we did not receive a response.

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders said she was “shocked” to hear of the content shared by Mr Ashe online, adding that it was for him to now provide an explanation.

After we approached Mr Ashe for comment, he removed Robinson’s content from his X account and locked it so that only his followers can view his posts.

In a statement, he said: “I am not a supporter of Tommy Robinson in any way. Retweets and comments on my social media accounts should not be taken as endorsements.

“I do apologise for any confusion that my posts may have caused.”

