Tory grandee suggests ‘shambolic’ Boris Johnson should resign to save the union

Boris Johnson should resign to save the union, a Tory grandee has suggested.

Lord Dunlop, who authored a UK Government report on devolution, argued that the “shambolic” UK Prime Minister’s “authority” has been “weakened” by reports of boozy lockdown parties being held in Downing Street.

He suggested that Johnson does not have the necessary skills to work effectively with the devolved governments to make devolution work.

The intervention by Dunlop, who played a central role in the UK Government’s efforts to prevent Scottish independence in the 2014 referendum, comes after Jacob Rees-Mogg branded the Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, “lightweight” for calling for Jonson to resign.

It also follows the Eton-educated politician being unable to name the leader of the Welsh Concervatives, Andrew RT Davies, when he was asked if he could do so by a Labour MP.

On Boris Johnson’s leadership, Dunlop told The Sunday Times: “He’s another accident waiting to happen. That’s why his position needs to be resolved sooner rather than later. Otherwise his shambolic governing style will continue to sabotage the substance of the government’s work.

“There’s no more important work than strengthening our UK Union. This week the government announced an agreement with the devolved administrations brokered by Michael Gove on important reforms to how they work together more effectively. Their success will depend on the leadership, commitment and attitude of the prime minister.

“I don’t see Boris, whose authority is so weakened, being able to provide the necessary leadership the country needs at this time. It pains me to say it, but it’s time for him to go.”