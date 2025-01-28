Tory leader mocked by First Minister for having two jobs

Emily Price

The leader of the Senedd Conservatives has been mocked by First Minister Eluned Morgan for having two jobs.

During questions to the FM on Tuesday (January 28), Baroness Morgan took a swipe at Darren Millar after he raised Wales’ poor employment rates.

The Tory leader said the government in Westminster had undermined job prospects by imposing extra taxes on employment whilst ministers in Cardiff Bay had levied additional taxes on Welsh firms.

The First Minister hit back saying: “It’s interesting isn’t it that he is so concerned about unemployment – perhaps he should give up one of his jobs.”

Second job

MSs in the Chamber could be seen stifling giggles whilst Mr Millar shook his head looking deflated.

The Clwyd West MS is paid a salary of £105,000 for his role as the leader of the Conservative Senedd group.

He also works as a chief executive of evangelical Christian organisation that hands out Bibles.

A video of the Senedd exchange was later shared on social media by former deputy minister Lee Waters who said Baroness Morgan had Mr Millar “nailed”.

It was also shared by deputy minister Dawn Bowden who posted clapping emojis alongside the clip.

‘Clear benefits’

Later on during FMQs, the leader of the opposition was jeered whilst lauding the benefits of Brexit.

Speaking in the Chamber, Mr Millar said that free ports and new trade deals were “clear benefits” of living in a “sovereign United Kingdom”.

He asked Eluned Morgan to acknowledge that neither of those things would have been possible without Brexit.

The First Minister said she couldn’t believe that the Tory leader was trying to pass Brexit off “as something that has worked”.

She said: “The difficulties to recruit in some of our really specialist areas is as a result of Brexit. And those promises that you made in relation to bringing immigration down, well, they didn’t come to pass either.

“Promises, promises, promises. We’ve got to respect the fact that people in Wales did vote for Brexit, but they were told untruths and that is part of the problem. They were made promises that have not been fulfilled.”

Passport

During the exchange, leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth could be heard shouting “Irish passport! Irish passport!” at the Tory benches.

Mr Millar voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum – but later revealed he has Irish citizenship.

Commenting after FMQs, the Tory leader said only his party can “grasp the opportunities that post-Brexit freedoms present”.

