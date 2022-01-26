Tory minister ridiculed for claiming Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed by cake’

A Tory minister has been ridiculed for claiming that Boris Johnson was “ambushed by cake” at his alleged birthday party.

Conor Burns, the Minister of State for Northern Ireland, made the suggestion as he mounted an attempted defence of the Tory Prime Minister during an interview on Channel 4 News.

He said it was not a premeditated party and that Johnson was working in the Cabinet Room on June 19th, 2020, before people came in and presented him with the baked treat, adding: “He, as far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”

The comments sparked ridicule on social media.

