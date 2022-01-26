News

Tory minister ridiculed for claiming Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed by cake’

26 Jan 2022 2 minutes Read
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture by Chatham House (CC BY 2.0)

A Tory minister has been ridiculed for claiming that Boris Johnson was “ambushed by cake” at his alleged birthday party.

Conor Burns, the Minister of State for Northern Ireland, made the suggestion as he mounted an attempted defence of the Tory Prime Minister during an interview on Channel 4 News.

He said it was not a premeditated party and that Johnson was working in the Cabinet Room on June 19th, 2020, before people came in and presented him with the baked treat, adding: “He, as far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”

The comments sparked ridicule on social media.

Emyr Gravell said: “Like ‘The Thick of it’ but a different interpretation of thick!”

Arran Higgs said: “They think everyone else is thick”.

SNP MP John Nicolson said: “The cake ‘ambushed’ Boris Johnson. There he was, minding his own business. Suddenly the cake burst into the room with a ‘eat me’ sign on its side. Johnson was astonished but inadvertently started chomping”.

Mirror Whitehall correspondent Mikey Smith said: “Mate, you’re literally describing a birthday party.”

Campaigner Femi Oluwole said: “I went to sleep thinking ‘Ambushed with a cake’ was just satire people had made up.”

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Wynford Jones
Wynford Jones
53 minutes ago

Were they singing at the time we were asked not to sing in church? Did they sing with their masks on? Is the Prime Minister a buffoon? Is the Pope a Catholic?

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.