Tory ministers and staff ‘faced unreasonable vilification’ over partygate – Lord Frost

Ministers and officials “deserve commendation” for their conduct during the Covid crisis despite the partygate scandal, former chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has said.

The Conservative peer argued those in Government at the time of the coronavirus emergency had been subject to “largely unreasonable vilification”.

He hailed the courage of people who “turned up to work in those difficult days” despite the fear of serious illness or even death.

Lord Frost made his comments during a debate on the first report of the Covid-19 inquiry, which found the former government had “failed” the public due to “significant flaws” in preparing for a pandemic.

Boris Johnson’s administration became mired in controversy over lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall, eventually leading the former prime minister to quit as an MP.

‘Unreasonable’

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Frost said: “There has been in my view much largely unreasonable vilification of ministers and officials’ behaviour over the pandemic period.

“And I want to put on record that personally I can’t forget the courage of those who turned up to work in those difficult days, believing at that time they were risking serious illness or even death.

“Those people deserve commendation for doing everything they could at that point to live up to their responsibility to the nation and to keep the government going.”

His comments were criticised by former Labour Cabinet minister Lord Reid of Cardowan, who highlighted the crucial role of healthcare workers “who faced extraordinary challenges on the front line”.

Making reference to lockdown-busting gatherings in the garden of No 10, Lord Reid said: “One previous speaker mentioned the bravery and courage of those who went into Downing Street risking the chance of catching Covid, although as far as I can remember they spent a lot of time in the open air in the garden at Downing Street.

“But the workers in the National Health Service faced that every single day.

“So their sacrifices and dedication cannot be overstated.”

Lord Frost also criticised the inquiry itself, declaring himself “not particularly impressed”.

‘Unsatisfactory’

He said: “We have got the conclusions without any of the workings and I find that methodologically really quite unsatisfactory.”

Among his concerns was the inquiry’s conclusion that “we prepared for the wrong pandemic”.

Lord Frost said: “The report uses those words in its executive summary but it never then repeats them in the main text, which makes one suspicious of course that they are for popular consumption, not actual analysis.

“The report never makes clear why the inquiry has said this. It’s certainly not obvious to me.”

