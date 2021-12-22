Tory MP accuses Welsh Gov of trying to ‘create a barrier between Wales and England’ with Covid rules

A Tory MP has accused the Welsh Government of trying to “create a barrier between Wales and England” with Covid regulations.

Alun Cairns, who represents the Vale of Glamorgan, also claimed that it was using the pandemic to “to prevent movement across the border”.

The Welsh Government has recently announced a series of measures to try to stem a rise in cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Sporting events will be played behind closed doors from Boxing Day. A £60 fine has also been introduced for anyone unnecessarily travelling to the office.

Cairns told The Telegraph: “It is outrageous. The Welsh Labour Party have in effect become soft nationalists, and in doing so have sought to create a barrier between Wales and England.”

‘Wrong chord’

Kelly Andrews, GMB senior organiser said: “We think this strikes the wrong chord.

“We have major worries that this could lead to bad employers pressuring their workers to work from home without a paper trail and place any financial risk on them.

“Those workers are also the most vulnerable and can least afford to take the financial hit.

“But the truth is for a lot of families a £60 fine over Christmas will have a severe financial impact”.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Additional measures have been introduced to limit the spread of the virus and protect public health.

“Further to our long-standing advice for people to work from home wherever possible, from Monday this will now be a legal requirement to work from home unless there is a reasonable excuse not to.

“We expect employers to take all reasonable steps to facilitate home working and provide employees with the support they need.”