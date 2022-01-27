Tory MP backs petition to make Union Jack a ‘legal requirement’ on Welsh number plates

An English Tory MP has backed a petition to make Union Jack branding a “legal requirement” on Welsh number plates.

Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, wants to force all UK number plates to carry the flag, whether the vehicle owners want to or not.

The Conservative politician shared it with its title: “Petition: Require the Union Flag on all new UK number plates”.

The petition which was started by Daniel Homer, states: “The Union Flag is a symbol of Unity and strength of our United Kingdom and is highly regarded at both home and abroad.

“Now that the United Kingdom has left the European Union, we the undersigned request the UK Government places the Union Flag on all new UK vehicle number plates.

“At present the number plate is optional and the flag is not required, we ask the government to change the rules to ensure all new plates are sold with the Flag, as a legal requirement.”

Social media expert Owen Williams responded, saying: “Petition: Require Andrew Rosindell MP to go f*** himself.”

If the petition gains 10,000 signatures, the UK Government will officially respond to it. If it gains 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in the Westminster Parliament.

‘God Save the Queen’

Rosindell has previously called for children to sing God Save the Queen in school assembly, at least once a week.

He argued that the musical tribute to the British monarch, which is also the anthem for England’s sports teams “represents literally everybody”.

The Conservative politician made the suggestion during in interview with Good Morning Britain on ITV.

He said that “young people are patriotic” and that “our country needs unity and needs patriotism”.

Rosindell also suggested that singing God Save the Queen is “cool” and that the BBC stopped broadcasting the song every day because it is “PC”.

He was invited on the show to discuss his suggestion in the House of Commons, that public broadcasters, that include the likes of the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C , should play God Save the Queen at the end of each day.

Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who controls the budget as well as the regulation of S4C, described his question on the subject as a “fantastic” one.