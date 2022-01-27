Tory MP backs petition to make Union Jack a ‘legal requirement’ on Welsh number plates
An English Tory MP has backed a petition to make Union Jack branding a “legal requirement” on Welsh number plates.
Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, wants to force all UK number plates to carry the flag, whether the vehicle owners want to or not.
The Conservative politician shared it with its title: “Petition: Require the Union Flag on all new UK number plates”.
The petition which was started by Daniel Homer, states: “The Union Flag is a symbol of Unity and strength of our United Kingdom and is highly regarded at both home and abroad.
“Now that the United Kingdom has left the European Union, we the undersigned request the UK Government places the Union Flag on all new UK vehicle number plates.
“At present the number plate is optional and the flag is not required, we ask the government to change the rules to ensure all new plates are sold with the Flag, as a legal requirement.”
Social media expert Owen Williams responded, saying: “Petition: Require Andrew Rosindell MP to go f*** himself.”
If the petition gains 10,000 signatures, the UK Government will officially respond to it. If it gains 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in the Westminster Parliament.
‘God Save the Queen’
Rosindell has previously called for children to sing God Save the Queen in school assembly, at least once a week.
He argued that the musical tribute to the British monarch, which is also the anthem for England’s sports teams “represents literally everybody”.
The Conservative politician made the suggestion during in interview with Good Morning Britain on ITV.
He said that “young people are patriotic” and that “our country needs unity and needs patriotism”.
Rosindell also suggested that singing God Save the Queen is “cool” and that the BBC stopped broadcasting the song every day because it is “PC”.
He was invited on the show to discuss his suggestion in the House of Commons, that public broadcasters, that include the likes of the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C , should play God Save the Queen at the end of each day.
Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who controls the budget as well as the regulation of S4C, described his question on the subject as a “fantastic” one.
You nothing but a total idiot the Welsh people are not on the union jack flag so get lost and think of something positive to do instead of winding up the The Celtic people you IDIOT
Mr Rosindell: it’s Wales, we’re Welsh- get over it!
Not in wales 🏴 only welsh flags
Mr Rosindell is undoubtedly mentally unhinged with an obsession that sensible people would do best to ignore.
Go on then – I’ll just stick a Welsh flag over it. When are these clowns going to realise the days of Wales being pushed a round are coming to an end. This colonial bulls#t must end.
Also, stick the Welsh flag over your UK driving license (available through Y Lolfa & Welsh bookshops).
Yes, I did that years ago – easy peasy. I seem to remember there were 8 stickers in the pack for £1 so I shared them with my children & grandchildren.
English flag sh@ggers can leave our country. I will never have an imperialist racist symbol on our car. It offers nothing. EU flag meant no need for GB sticker if travelling. This outs you as a racist.
I will put mine 🇬🇧 on when Grayham attaches his 🇬🇧 on..
Every week there is some idiotic proclamation from the increasingly desperate Tories to force this unwanted and unloved symbol of English imperialism on the Welsh and Scottish in the mistaken belief that somehow it will put a stop to the inevitable break up of the union. Are they really that stupid ? They must know it will have the opposite affect? Is there some method in their madness? Are there darker forces at work? Nah, they’re just idiots!