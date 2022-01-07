Tory MP calls for children to sing God Save the Queen in school assembly every week

A Tory MP has called for children to sing God Save the Queen in school assembly, at least once a week.

Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, argued that the musical tribute to the British monarch, which is also the anthem for England’s sports teams “represents literally everybody”.

The Conservative politician made the suggestion during in interview with Good Morning Britain on ITV.

He said that “young people are patriotic” and that “our country needs unity and needs patriotism”.

Rosindell also suggested that singing God Save the Queen is “cool” and that the BBC stopped broadcasting the song every day because it is “PC”.

He was invited on the show to discuss his suggestion in the House of Commons, that public broadcasters, that include the likes of the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C , should play God Save the Queen at the end of each day.

Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who controls the budget as well as the regulation of S4C, described his question on the subject as a “fantastic” one.

During the interview on Good Morning Britain, Rosindell said: “Absolutely we should be proud of our country and uphold our traditions, our heritage, and there is no better way of doing that than to sing together the anthem of our country which represents literally everybody.

“It doesn’t matter what background you are or what differences there may be. The one thing that unites us all is being British, and there is no better year to restore this on BBC One and other broadcasters as well than the year of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and I think unfortunately so few people every hear the national anthem, let alone know the words.

“It’s never sung in schools. It’s no longer played by public broadcasters at the end of the day. Even ITV by the way used to do it. So it is time to restore it. What’s wrong with a few seconds at the end of the day, before the switchover to other channels to have the national anthem of our country? I think it’s time to bring it back.”

‘Time has changed’

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway replied: “But time has changed though hasn’t it? That was as you say played by channels because it marked a kind of end of broadcast of that time. We don’t have an end of broadcast. We view things on our phones. We download things. We go on to different platforms. There doesn’t feel like a natural moment where that could be reinstated, unless you can think of one?”

Rosindell said: “No that’s completely wrong. So BBC One stop broadcasting. They switch to another channel. The viewers, it’s not about when the programme changes. It’s the playing it at a certain point in the day, and most people watch television until late in the evening.

“Then it switches over to News 24 or something else. That’s the point where it could be played. So the idea that it can’t be done because there isn’t actually a formal closedown is simply an excuse by the BBC. That’s a pure excuse, and that’s not a reason not to play the national anthem.”

He added: “It’s not worked for the last so many years because I’m afraid there’s too much PC stuff going on and that’s why they got rid of it. It’s nothing to do with the switchover. It’s because within the BBC there’s too much political correctness. It’s not the done thing. It’s no longer modern or cool to do it. Well I disagree.

“I think young people are patriotic. I think our country needs unity and needs patriotism to bring us all together, and the very fact that so few people know the words, hardly anybody every hears the national anthem, and it shouldn’t be for just sporting occasions.

“It should be something that children for instance should sing at least once a week in assembly at schools. This happens in countries all over the world. The broadcasters never play it. The only time I’ve heard it played this year, apart from sporting occasions, is sadly when the Duke of Edinburgh died. We shouldn’t be waiting for a royal death or a sporting triumph to hear the national anthem.”

‘Senedd’

Andrew RT Davies, the Leader of the Tories in the Senedd, has backed a call for public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen every day.

He said: “Before TV went 24 hours, both Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau and God Save The Queen were played at closedown.

“I’d love to see this revived. What better way to celebrate our United Kingdom?”

The Tory Senedd member for the Vale of Clwyd, Gareth Davies said: “This would be nothing new, before News 24 and round the clock tv, channels would always play the national anthems at close of play”.

In response to the suggestion, Welsh Government minister, Lee Waters said: “The Tories are the English Nationalist Party.”