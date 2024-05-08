Tory MP defects to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour, hitting out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic Government”.

The Dover MP crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.

She said: “I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored. “For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders.” Sir Keir Starmer welcomed MS Elphicke to the Labour benches, asking Rishi Sunak “what is the point of this failed Government staggering on” when “the Tory MP for Dover on the front line of small boats crisis says the Prime Minister cannot be trusted with our borders and joins Labour”

