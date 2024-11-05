Tory MP from England is new Shadow Secretary of State for Wales

Martin Shipton

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has appointed a part-time Shadow Secretary of State for Wales whose only connection with the country is that she went to Swansea University.

All the sitting Welsh Conservative MPs in Wales lost their seats at the general election in July, and since then Lord Byron Davies of Gower has acted as Secretary of State.

Now the role has gone to Mims (Miriam) Davies, the MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield in Sussex, who attended the independent Royal Russell School at Croydon in south London before going to Swansea University, where she studied politics and international relations.

Local radio presenter

She is a former local radio presenter, reporter and producer, who later worked as a road safety communications officer with the Automobile Association, the police and Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.

Ms Davies was a town and district councillor in Sussex before becoming the MP for Eastleigh in Hampshire in 2015.

She and her husband Mark Davies, with whom she has two children, divorced in 2017. Mr Davies was co-founder and co-runs the retail and commercial real estate NewRiver group of companies, which has owned 29 shopping centres, more than 200 pubs and other assets.

As well as her new role of Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, she is Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities.

‘Contempt’

Previously she spent three months as Shadow Secretary of State for Wales in 2018, when Theresa May was the Prime Minister. At the time of her appointment to that role, the then Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards said: “The fact that the Westminster government has appointed yet another MP from outside Wales to the Wales Office shows their growing contempt towards our country.

“Not only doesn’t she represent a Welsh constituency and is therefore unlikely to understand the unique needs of our economy and communities, but Mims Davies MP has repeatedly abstained on key votes or opposed devolving key powers to Wales.”

Following her new appointment, Ms Davies posted a message to X, formerly known as Twitter, that said: “I am delighted to be asked by @KemiBadenoch to be the new Shadow Secretary of State for Wales . I am truly thrilled also to continue as Shadow Minister for Women – especially as we approach 2028 and the centenary of universal suffrage.

“My love for Wales is enduring & I am excited to be working closely with @WelshConserv & standing up for Wales in Westminster once again. Wales deserves so much better than these these 2 failing Labour governments – especially a better NHS, improved education, help for pensioners and actual support for hard working farmers. I loved my time studying, living & working in Wales & had the previous honour of serving in the Wales office. Diolch yn fawr, Kemi now let’s get to work.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens posted a message to X, formerly Twitter, that said: “Congratulations @mimdsavies on your appointment as Shadow Welsh Secretary and Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities. I look forward to working with you for the benefit of everyone across Wales.”

‘Fair play’

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “I congratulate Mims Davies MP on her appointment as Shadow Secretary of State for Wales. As the MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield in Sussex, fair play to her for taking one for the team after the Tories failed to hold on to a single Welsh MP. It just goes to show that, after the General Election, Plaid Cymru is the real Welsh opposition to Labour in Westminster.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader David Chadwick MP said: “The Conservatives are a busted brand in Wales, with no MPs and an atrocious legacy of economic vandalism caused by Liz Truss’s mini-Budget, whom Mims Davies enthusiastically backed in previous leadership competitions.

“The Liberal Democrats are the only large UK-wide party that can provide the decent opposition that Wales needs.”

When first elected as an MP in 2015, Ms Davies stated: “I most recently worked in Road Safety alongside the police and their partners where I helped reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads. That was a job I truly enjoyed, making a difference in the community and this outcome really matters to me.”

Does her experience in that field suggest that she may disagree with Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies’ opposition to the default 20mph speed limit on Wales’ roads?

Ms Davies also wrote at the time: “I am in politics as I care about people, community and doing what is right, and know this understanding and commitment is really important in modern politics. I do pride myself on speaking my mind and standing up for all those who need assistance.

“I am continuing my record of hard work, community action and reaching out to those who feel disconnected from politics.

“I love reading, history, creative writing, 80’s pop music, pub quizzes, gin and tonics, anything fizzy to drink ideally followed by a curry! I am a member of the National Trust and enjoy getting involved with matters across the community large or small. I like volunteering and have been a trustee of a local veterans’ charity.”

