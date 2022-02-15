Tory MP Jamie Wallis handed fine for road traffic offence

The Tory MP Jamie Wallis has been fined for a road traffic offence.

The Conservative politician, 37, who represents Bridgend, was handed the fine after admitting to failing to comply with solid white line road markings.

The charge relates to an incident in August last year on the A48. The case was dealt with at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court via the Single Justice Procedure.

Wallis, of Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, was fined a total of £270 by a magistrates in Cardiff and he was also given three points on his licence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

