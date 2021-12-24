Tory MP suggests making the Falklands a ‘full UK nation like Wales’
A Tory MP has suggested making the Falklands a “full” UK nation like Wales.
John Penrose, who is chair of Conservative Policy Forum, has said the British Overseas Territory, which has a population of 3,400, could be given a “devolution settlement like Wales’s St David’s Day Agreement”, as well as its own MPs in Westminster.
In an article for the London-based right-wing news organisation, The Telegraph, he described Port Stanley in the Falklands, which has 2,460 inhabitants, applying for city status as a “brilliant idea”.
Penrose, who represents the constituency of Weston-Super-Mare, suggested that the islands were not a “faintly embarrassing piece of post-imperial afterglow, to be remembered with a twinge of guilt every time there’s a hurricane”.
He claimed that such a move could aid with with “fanning a post-imperial afterglow into a roaring, modern flame.”
The UK went to war with Argentina over the Falkland Islands, or Islas Malvinas in 1982 after they were invaded by the South American country.
In total, 649 Argentine and 255 British military personnel died in the conflict, which lasted 74 days.
‘Global nation’
John Penrose said: “Levelling-up could and should include them, just as much as any other part of the UK outside London and the South East. We’ve always been a global nation and we shouldn’t stop now.
“But why limit it to city status? Why not offer the Overseas Territories the chance to become full UK nations if they want, like Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland? They would each have a devolution settlement like Wales’s St David’s Day Agreement or Scotland’s Smith Commission, with a devolved government and Westminster MPs as well.”
He added: “So let’s not stop at city status: we can and should go much, much further than that, by fanning a post-imperial afterglow into a roaring, modern flame.”
Under the 2009 Constitution, the islands already have a form of full internal self-government. The UK is responsible for the Falklands’ foreign affairs, and retains the power “to protect UK interests and to ensure the overall good governance of the territory”.
Now it’s time to kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴
April the First is every day with this lot
These guys are specialists when it comes to churning out crackpot ideas. Next time they bicker with a foreign state they may find that NATO will tell them to sort themselves out and stop being so effin’ childish !
Really,?
The Falklands could get the NHS, Barnet money, furlough, etc?
Nice eh?
Aren’t the one who called for English school children to be massacred in cages by Welsh farmers?
Yes you are
Floreat Etona!
Another fake name by our resident BritNat. “Danny Beanyknife” – annibynniaeth. Geddit?
Oh that’s nice. A territory stolen from Argentina by England located in the South Atlantic with one man and his penguin is put in the same breath as Wales and its ancient people whose history on this island is unimaginably vast. I assume this Tory twit’s idea, like with Wales, will mean the Conservatives when it can’t get its own way will spend its time interfering and campaigning later to abolish the Falkland Isle parliament. Inform its government Westminster is sovereign. Will cynically send countless Legislative Competency Orders to impose rule & regulations on its parliament before undemocratically taking back… Read more »
When were they stolen from Argentina?
January 1833
“Full UK nations…like Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland” What is wrong with England? Does Mr Penrose consider the country he represents to be a nation, and part of the UK, or not? Or, like so many of his fellow travellers is he arguing that somehow England must be placed above the aforementioned three. A strange perspective, but quite a common one.
I have to correct this Article, the assertion that the Telegraph is a “London-based right-wing news organisation” is to any fair minded person untrue. The writer should correct the Article to ” London-based EXTREME right-wing news organisation” for a more balanced view to prevail. 😉
Falklands can have our place….
We are leaving.
How are YesCymru’s membership numbers looking?
Just a reminder.
This person is currently Mr Dido Harding of “Test and Trace” infamy and was previously Mr Anne “What are the Welsh for?” Robinson.
When measuring how bizarre and crass this suggestion is, it is worth bearing in mind that the tiny community of British settlers is smaller than the population of Gwaun Cae Gurwen.
I think we’re missing a trick here.
The unionists are for ever saying that the likes of Scotland and Cymru are ‘too wee, too poor’ to be independent nations.
How come Islas Malvinas/Falkland Islands can be considered suitable for nationhood – given their population and economic situation? Surely aren’t the Islanders far more subsidy junkies from Westminster than either of us in Cymru and Scotland?
Hypocrisy thy name is Tory.
Parliamentary Constituency – The smallest permitted electorate in any constituency will be 69,724 and the largest 77,062. Falklands would get 1/20th of an MP, probably an arse. 🙂