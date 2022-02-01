Tory MP suggests ‘Union identity’ is more ‘valued and respected’ than Welshness
A Tory MP has suggested that British identity is more “valued and respected” than Welshness.
Marco Longhi made the suggestion when he expressed his support for a petition to make Union Jack branding a “legal requirement” on Welsh number plates.
The Member of Parliament for Dudley North, also told the right-wing London-based news organisation, the Express that “separatist parties will dislike this”, when he made his case.
He said he is “very proud to support” the petition for all new UK number plates to carry the flag, whether the vehicle owners want to or not.
The Conservative politician argued that the Union flag has a high “recognition” overseas, and claimed that this is not the case for Wales’ flag.
His support for the petition follows that of English Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, who has previously called for children to sing God Save the Queen in school assembly, at least once a week.
In his backing of the petition, Marco Longhi told the Express: “Having lived and worked across Europe and the Americas, I know just how much recognition the Union flag has overseas. This is not the case for our individual flags for England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland – it’s a fact.
“Separatist parties will dislike this, but our Union identity is hugely more identifiable and a symbol, a brand, that is valued and respected. So anything that supports our Union is something I would be very proud to support – including a flag on a number plate!”
The petition which was started by Daniel Homer, states: “The Union Flag is a symbol of Unity and strength of our United Kingdom and is highly regarded at both home and abroad.
“Now that the United Kingdom has left the European Union, we the undersigned request the UK Government places the Union Flag on all new UK vehicle number plates.
“At present the number plate is optional and the flag is not required, we ask the government to change the rules to ensure all new plates are sold with the Flag, as a legal requirement.”
‘Access to Welsh beaches’
Longhi has previously suggested that access to Welsh beaches is a basic right for his constituents.
He complained to the House of Commons that the nearest beach is in Wales and that access is “almost mission impossible”.
He made the comments in a debate titled Connectivity and Infrastructure within Wales and Cross-border. The UK Government is conducting a review into the matter.
In response to a question from Longhi, the Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said improving “cross-border holidaying” between Wales the and west midlands is “exactly what the review is about”.
He added that this is in part because it brings “gratification to the residents of Dudley”.
Marco Longhi said: “My Italian forefathers always understood the importance of sunshine, sandy beaches and full-bodied, gorgeous ice cream, but for those who live in Dudley, the nearest beach is in Wales, and access is almost mission impossible.
“What can my right hon. Friend do to improve the wellbeing of my constituents by improving access to these basic rights?”
Simon Hart replied: “Sadly, we cannot move Dudley, but what we can do is progress the Union connectivity review and strengthen the links.
“I know my hon. Friend’s part of the world very well. Of course, the cross-border holidaying and other activity between the west midlands and Wales is well known, and we want to improve it.
“That is exactly what the review is about, because we know that brings not only gratification to the residents of Dudley, but economic prosperity to both areas.”
All they do is insult us and make demands on us. They see Cymru as nothing but a playground for them to trash whenever they feel like it.
I hope that every chippy in Wales puts a special bottle of vinegar aside for people who come from Dudley. Dudley smells of urine and faeces anyway so they won’t notice when you spray their chips with your own.
Maybe look to edit the last part of that comment please, there is nothing more that pleases the BritNats and tories more than been able to call us anti-English
Hear hear GWJ.
They call us those things anyway.
The enforced imposition of a nationalistic symbol will not be welcome to the vast majority. Any government who attempted to do so would face extreme opposition and it would be wholly unenforceable. It is a ludicrous suggestion and the member for Dudley is obviously unhinged and totally deluded.
This from a Tory party loyalist of the type defending the guttersnipe in Downing Street.
Beach envy I suppose? Petulant rage about our covid regulations last year?
I expect the ‘Union’ Flag is more popular where he comes from. Let’s hope he stays there and keeps his toxic opinions to himself.
What a t**t
The Union flag is not well liked on the continent of Europe and that is a fact learnt from many of years of travelling in Europe.
It’s true that attitudes are better when they realise you are Welsh.
Anyone who travels into Europe will tell you that most of the locals they come across, avoid people wearing or associated with the butchers apron, as it represents very pink, fat, bare chested loud mouthed drunken slobs,
Grazia mille Marco …ymlaen Cymru 🏴 yma ……..Fortza Italia – no way butt –
try asking your folks in the old country if you would like the flag of your birth city taken off care number plates ,,,,
Bring it on. The sales of small Draig Goch badges will rocket and I would be the first to be prosecuted for “flag abuse”.
The Welsh flag is recognised around the world with warmth, the Union Jack with derision. All helped along by the Tories.
Who is this idiot? Never heard of him and never will again.
I stuck a Welsh flag over my driving license, I will do the same for my cars reg plate. Illegal or not, I am not having some foreigner dictating my nationality to me.
“My Italian forefathers always understood the importance of sunshine, sandy beaches and full-bodied, gorgeous ice cream” Yeah, your forefathers also fought for the fascists during WW2. Get back in your hole.
He’s 54? Heck of a hard paper round that was! Dudley North, what the flip were you thinking?
The union jack flag is widely recognised throughout the world as the flag of England, and English travellers are very good at reinforcing this misconception
I wonder if this tory MP has ever been to Wales or Scotland in his life?
Fighting Welsh nationalism with British nationalism is like fighting fire with fire.