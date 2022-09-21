Tory MP tells Mark Drakeford to keep his ‘nose out of the King’s business’ over Prince of Wales title
A Conservative MP has told the First Minister of Wales to “keep his nose out of the King’s business” after he suggested that there was no rush for an investiture for the new Prince of Wales.
Former Welsh Secretary David Jones said the Welsh First Minister’s comments were “deeply inappropriate” and that the title of the Prince of Wales was a matter for King Charles III and his heir alone.
The King made Prince William the new Prince of Wales in his first speech as Head of State, an act that has proven controversial as more than 33,000 people have since signed a petition opposing the continuation of the title.
But David Jones, who is Conservative MP for Clwyd West, however said that Prince William understood Wales better than Mark Drakeford did.
“I think it was deeply inappropriate of Drakeford to comment on something which is entirely a matter for the new King, not Drakeford or any other politician for that matter,” he told the Daily Express.
“Drakeford suggested they should get to know Wales. Well, I can say as an MP in north Wales, that the new Prince and Princess of Wales know North Wales much better than he does.
“Prince William was based in Anglesey as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot and the couple had a cottage there. They lived there for three years so know this part of Wales very well.
“I think the limits of Wales for Drakeford is Merthyr Tydfil, it’s like a Londoner’s view of England. He knows very little of north Wales.”
‘Not a good guide’
On Friday the First Minister has suggested that there may not be a need for an investiture for the new Prince of Wales at all, after meeting the new King Charles at Cardiff Castle this afternoon.
Speaking to TalkTV after that meeting, he said that Prince William should be given time to get used to his new role before thoughts turned to another investiture.
After that, they could start thinking about “whether there is a need for any further ceremonial underpinning of what has already been announced,” he said.
Charles’ investiture at Caernarfon castle in 1969 drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.
But Royal sources have since then hinted that this time a “low key” investiture could take place at Llandaff Cathedral – which the King visited this morning.
Speaking today, Mark Drakeford suggested the investiture proceedings for William need not follow the same form as that of the 1969 ceremony that saw the title bestowed upon his father.
He told TalkTV: “Well, I certainly don’t think that 1969 is a good guide for what should happen in 2022. Wales is a very different place.
“The nature of the monarchy has developed over that period. My message is that we shouldn’t be in a rush about all of this.
“We should allow the new prince, as I say, to become familiar with his new responsibilities, develop the job in a way that will work for him and will work for Wales.
“And then we can think about how and whether there is a need for any further ceremonial underpinning of what has already been announced.”
Totally agree. As King of Hope I have anointed my son Prince of Caergwrle. None of Drakeford’s business.
I am Count Coedpoeth, Jones knows nothing about Adwy, so butt out, Jones!
Imagine a discussion about an investiture in a room containing three people. Charles, Mark and Jones, yes, Jones (just the surname if he thinks that is appropriate for our First Minister). Charles and Mark are having a constructive discussion about what to do about an investiture for the new Prince of Wales while Jones runs around the room screaming, shouting and smashing ornaments until being removed by security at the request of the other two as he will be by the electorate at the next opportunity. Jones isn’t fit to address our First Minister by any name nor cast aspersions… Read more »
“Jones isn’t fit to address our First Minister”……. I think Jones is not fit to address an envelope.
The Prince of Wales’s job is to be Heir Apparent to the throne of England. It has no legal or ceremonial function in relation to Wales specifically. The title is a courtesy title similar to those borne by the heirs to a peerage usually out of the subsidiary titles of the holder. The King when he held that title showed a polite interest in Wales which is gratifying but it wasn’t by any means a main interest.
There hasn’t been a throne of England since 1707. Charles is King of the United Kingdom, of which Wales is a fully particpating part (and, so far, most Welsh people want it to remain that way).
But you’re right that the title Prince of Wales has no function. It is just a meaningless title which confers no rank, status or responsibility, and even when it had meaning it didn’t include all Wales (e.g. Cardiff was never in the principality, so why would you hold an investiture at Llandaff Cathedral?).
How about the English occupiers keep their nose out of our business instead? This is our whole countries business, not just for a few inbreds and their toadying sycophants in another country.
pmsl Jonsie boy must be part of #abolishthemonarchy his crassness is breath taking #IndyWales asap please
So Charles lll knows more about the north of Wales than the country’s First Minister. Did he know that he visited Wales touting for support on Owain Glyndwr Day?
I like to remind that little Englander David Jones that the archaic title of Prince of Wales is up to the Welsh people to decide not Mark Drakeford or that opinionated adulterer currently sitting on the throne of England Charles.
And may I also suggest you tell your illegitimate Conservative party in London to get off our turf, stop interfering with Welsh devolution,
and to never darken our door again with your & their right-wing idiocratic putrid stench you embarrassing sychophantic ne’er-do-well.
Tory MP’s should keep their noses out of Welsh Government business. They should certainly not repeal Welsh Law when they have failed to win a majority in Wales in the entire history of the democratic franchise. They would not dare act in such a way what with zero electoral mandate would they?
Oh.
https://nation.cymru/news/trade-union-wales-act-2017/
They are all turncoats of Wales and servants of the crown all hoping to be knighted. They would sell their soul to the devil to achieve a title.
Would David Jones dare to say that to the 30, 000 people who signed the petition calling for the abolition of the title?
I remember thinking during the 1969 county sports day in Dolgellau as two lads wrestled at the feet of young Carlos that I would not have his job for all the tea in China…as for who has the better knowledge of North Wales between them…the view from the air versus the view from the south…I would not hazard a guess…
David Jones clearly wants to become Sir David Jones and would probably sell Wales down the river to achieve his goal.
Brexit…he has done that already…
I declared myself Prince of England a few days ago and I insist that all English subjects bow to me, not that I have any plans to cross the border any time soon.