Tory MP who wanted Senedd scrapped says he ‘broke no rules’ after press get hold of second job WhatsApp messages
An anti-devolution Conservative MP has said that he “broke no rules” after the Guardian saw WhatsApp messages which they claim show that he attempted to secure a second job with a Saudi company.
The messages sent by Daniel Kawczynski, the MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham on the Wales-England border, show him citing his pro-Saudi stance in parliament as part of an attempt to get paid work from a businessman, the Guardian say.
His constituency borders that of North Shropshire where a by-election will take place tomorrow after the MP, Owen Paterson, resigned amid controversy surrounding a report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards that found that he had broken paid advocacy rules.
Daniel Kawczynski has been a vocal critic of devolution, previously complaining that his constituency was “at the coalface of experiencing additional difficulties as a result of this increasing divergence between Cardiff and London”. During travel restrictions in Wales he called for the Welsh Parliament to be abolished, so that he and his constituents could go to the beach.
“We must work towards another referendum to scrap the Welsh Assembly and return to one political system for both nations – a political union between England and Wales,” he said.
According to the Guardian, in WhatsApp messages he said that he would need “good remuneration” for a role with a company, saying “I need it to pay school fees!”
A spokesperson for Kawczynski said he had “broken no rules with regards to second jobs, and most importantly he prioritises his work as MP for the constituency of Shrewsbury and Atcham”.
Hope this has been brought to the attention of the HoC Standards Committee. Bigots like him need to be got rid of by any means possible – just like they did with Al Capone.
Far right? Check! Bully? Check! Friend of Saudi? Check! Bad at Geography and calculating distances to beaches? Check! Foreign born and wants to destroy Britain? Check! Congrats, you are a Tory MP, you no longer have scruples, fill your boots…
Is he foreign born? And even if he was this would be the thing that concerns me least about him.
Greedy s0d! He doesn’t need the money for school fees as primary and secondary education throughout the UK is free (or at least it is in England for the moment). So he wants to abolish devolution so that he and his constituents can go to the beach (presumably in Wales)? He can already do this easily enough, the lockdowns and travel restrictions brought in for Covid are temporary and, contrary to what the Tory English nationalists think, are not intended to just p!ss off English people. In any case, if we re-joined the EU it would be much easier to… Read more »
How come an MP applying, nay begging, for employment by a foreign government is still an MP?
Amoral, shameless, corruptable. And those are just this person’s good points.
Tory colonialism at its worse.
I’m glad Welsh voters rejected this Conservative crook Daniel Kawczynski and saw him for what he really is. A thief and one never to be trusted. He should have been removed from office in my opinion.
Another Tory MP only looking after himself and also seems to be against anything that is Welsh it’s a wonder that he has not been promoted to Welsh secretary the London government only appoint MPs that they know won’t fight for Wales
I’m sure there’s some far right neo nazi group with a vacancy that would suit this parasite to a T