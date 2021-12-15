Tory MP who wanted Senedd scrapped says he ‘broke no rules’ after press get hold of second job WhatsApp messages

An anti-devolution Conservative MP has said that he “broke no rules” after the Guardian saw WhatsApp messages which they claim show that he attempted to secure a second job with a Saudi company.

The messages sent by Daniel Kawczynski, the MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham on the Wales-England border, show him citing his pro-Saudi stance in parliament as part of an attempt to get paid work from a businessman, the Guardian say.

His constituency borders that of North Shropshire where a by-election will take place tomorrow after the MP, Owen Paterson, resigned amid controversy surrounding a report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards that found that he had broken paid advocacy rules.

Daniel Kawczynski has been a vocal critic of devolution, previously complaining that his constituency was “at the coalface of experiencing additional difficulties as a result of this increasing divergence between Cardiff and London”. During travel restrictions in Wales he called for the Welsh Parliament to be abolished, so that he and his constituents could go to the beach.

“We must work towards another referendum to scrap the Welsh Assembly and return to one political system for both nations – a political union between England and Wales,” he said.

According to the Guardian, in WhatsApp messages he said that he would need “good remuneration” for a role with a company, saying “I need it to pay school fees!”

A spokesperson for Kawczynski said he had “broken no rules with regards to second jobs, and most importantly he prioritises his work as MP for the constituency of Shrewsbury and Atcham”.