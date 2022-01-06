Tory MPs calls for public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen at the end of every day

A Tory MP has called for public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen.

Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, suggested getting the likes of the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C to play the “national anthem” would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”.

Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who controls the budget as well as the regulation of S4C, described the question as a “fantastic” one.

Rosindell said: “I know that the minister will agree that the singing of the national anthem is something that provides great sense of unity and pride in our nation, and so in this year of the Queen’s platinum jubilee will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure that the BBC restore it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?”

Nadine Dorries replied: “Fantastic question”.

Nigel Huddleston MP, The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “We fully support the singing of the national anthem, Her Majesty the Queen, and other expressions of patriotism, including the flying of the Union Jack.

“The more that we hear the national anthem sung frankly the better. Of course organisations like schools are free to promote it, and the more we can do in this area, the better it will be.”

It’s not the first time Andrew Rosindell has made the demand. In 2016 he called for the BBC One to play God Save the Queen at the end of the day’s programming. Newsnight responded by playing God Save the Queen by the Sex Pistols.