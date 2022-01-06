Tory MPs calls for public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen at the end of every day
A Tory MP has called for public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen.
Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford, suggested getting the likes of the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C to play the “national anthem” would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”.
Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who controls the budget as well as the regulation of S4C, described the question as a “fantastic” one.
Rosindell said: “I know that the minister will agree that the singing of the national anthem is something that provides great sense of unity and pride in our nation, and so in this year of the Queen’s platinum jubilee will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure that the BBC restore it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?”
Nadine Dorries replied: “Fantastic question”.
Nigel Huddleston MP, The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “We fully support the singing of the national anthem, Her Majesty the Queen, and other expressions of patriotism, including the flying of the Union Jack.
“The more that we hear the national anthem sung frankly the better. Of course organisations like schools are free to promote it, and the more we can do in this area, the better it will be.”
It’s not the first time Andrew Rosindell has made the demand. In 2016 he called for the BBC One to play God Save the Queen at the end of the day’s programming. Newsnight responded by playing God Save the Queen by the Sex Pistols.
Another crackpot living in la la land
Too many Tory M.P’s exist in a small echo chamber of delusions. Makes them feel good, makes the rest of us totally bemused.
No. Play “The End” by The Doors. Suitable mood music for a state of utter darkness.
Fantasitc track!
In the 1980s S4C, BBC Wales and ITV Wales played Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau at the end of the day’s programming. The presenter said “Nos da i gyd” and the anthem started – it felt like we were one big family. I’d happily see a return to Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau being played everyday.
Do tory MPs nobody has ever heard of have a competition going with the subject line: Who can make the daftest suggestion while pretending they are serious?
It’s interesting that this idea, like others we have read about on NC recently, is purely cosmetic. The cake is in pieces, and they pay attention only to getting the icing to cover the gaps.
and if you don’t stand up you’ll be hung, drawn and quartered.
A few slates missing, definitely. Probably psychoceramic – (crackpot)
Certainly casts Romford in a bad light.
Whoever in all the world and hereafter would vote for a grinning ape like this –
and all the rest of these tories.
I’m sure playing the English national anthem will be so well received in Scotland and Wales. Desperate MPs who want to return us all to the Victorian age, they are living in cloud cuckoo land
I’m not sure we should laugh it off, this call to patriotism is one of the aspects of fascism, which can be seen as a capitalist response to crisis.
This isn’t the sole aspect, there’s creeping authoritarianism and proposed bills such as the policing bill and the borders bill.
God save the queen
The fascist regime
They made you a moron
Indeed. We have our own national anthem. Let that reign supreme. Just shows how out of touch the tories in wales are with the national sentiments.
Remember when the Uncle Toms at the WRU tried to make us sing GSTQ at Welsh rugby matches? Didn’t end well at all did it? Now another fool is trying to ram Englishness down our throat.
It’s a good environmental idea , I’ll turn the tv off sooner
Again, this is all part of the “you are under our wing, and you better start acknowledging it” strategy. No. 10 has obviously sanctioned this approach, which will only get louder and louder. Expect the call to fly the Union Flag outside all schools next up, and no doubt some oath to Mrs Windsor to celebrate her Jubbly.
Janssen and unglish govt consider wales as a vassal province for sure.
Are these people on drugs?
The Welsh people are not on the Royal Standard are they living on the same planet has the Welsh people
How about getting Man Utd fans to sing ‘You’ll never walk alone’ every night? See how that goes?
Wouldn’t it be more preferential for the Tories to establish an England only anthem?
Welcome to the 1950s.
Oh look over there, shiny! How many more deceased felines must we endure. Tories = unfit to govern.
It’s all about Tories and England, nobody else exists or matters to them but their own greedy selves.