Tory MS accused of misleading public after Facebook check in to Senedd whilst off sick

Emily Price

A Conservative MS has been accused of misleading her constituents after she checked in to the Senedd on social media despite being absent all week.

South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday (Jan 8) of herself making a speech in the Chamber about one of her constituents who had been a victim of bullying.

She had used the app’s check in function to mark her location as, “Laura Anne Jones MS is at Senedd”.

Absent

But a Tory source pointed out that the shadow cabinet secretary for local government had been absent from her seat in the Chamber since the Welsh Parliament began a new term on Monday.

The video Ms Jones had posted to Facebook was recorded on Senedd TV cameras two months ago on November 12 when the Welsh Government gave a statement on anti-bullying week.

A Tory source said: “Laura may have a genuine reason for missing the first week of term after a month’s recess but to post a two month old video claiming to be in the Senedd when she’s absent is misleading.

“This social media post is carefully worded to give the false impression she’s in Cardiff working when she isn’t.”

Signed off

We asked Laura Anne Jones why she had checked in at Cardiff Bay on Wednesday when she wasn’t there.

A Welsh Conservative Spokesperson said: “Laura Anne Jones is quite unwell at the moment and has sought and been given permission by the Chief Whip to stay at home, which has been signed off by a Doctor.

“Like any other politician, it is fairly common practice to post speeches from the Senedd after they’ve been made.

“Given that speeches are made in the Senedd, tagging the Senedd as the location makes pretty good sense to most people.”

