Tory MS accuses Transport for Wales of political bias

A Welsh Conservative MS has accused Transport for Wales of refusing to attend public meetings with him because he represents “the right”.

MS for Brecon and Radnorshire James Evans says the Welsh Government owned rail operator has shown political favouritism when it comes to discussions about a public transport crisis in his constituency.

Communities living in mid-Wales have recently raised serious concerns as TfW prepares to cut services on its Heart of Wales line from five trains a day to four.

The operator will also remove the two late evening services to Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.

‘Complaints’

The line runs from Shrewsbury through southern Powys and into Carmarthenshire before terminating in Llanelli and has survived multiple closure proposals in the past.

Opposition politicians say the line is “vital” for the local tourism industry serving as a gateway to Bannau Brycheiniog.

TfW says the new timetable will provide “more resilience” in the winter period and meet “changed travel demands” post Covid.

Residents have also complained of repeated delays and cancellations due to the diesel trains that have been in use on the line since the 1980s.

There are no plans to replace rolling stock on the Heart of Wales line unlike all other lines in Wales which are in the process of receiving new trains.

‘Ignored’

TfW officials recently attended a public meeting on the issue with Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS and David Chadwick MP.

James Evans says his own “repeated” requests for a public meeting have been “ignored” because he is a Conservative politician.

He said: “Public transport is on its absolute knees in Wales – whether that’s trains or buses.

“In the part of the world which I represent in mid-Wales, we have hardly any buses and we have a terrible train network.

“This is all because if TfW. I’ve been asking TfW for months to come to a public meeting with me in Llandrindod to discuss the issues with the trains.

“I’ve had no response. But this organisation has favouritism – it will go to some meetings with some political representatives, but those of us who represent the right – they won’t come.

“It’s yet again, a Welsh Government quango showing political bias and an absolute disregard for the people who live in rural Wales.”

Political spectrum

TfW says it is a non-political organisation which values input from “across the political spectrum”.

A spokesperson said: “Our representatives were recently invited and attended a public meeting set up by the Member of the Senedd, and Member for Parliament for Mid and West Wales, to discuss services in the region.

“TfW has responded to Mr Evans, and if he would like to organise something at location and date of his choosing, TfW would welcome the chance to attend any further meetings, as they would, and do with any other members who organise public meetings of any political party.”

