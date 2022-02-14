Tory MS accuses Welsh minister of ‘petty outburst’ about UK Government
A Tory MS has accused a Welsh minister of a “petty outburst” about the UK Government.
James Evans, the Conservative Senedd member for Brecon and Radnorshire is unhappy with the Economy Minister Vaughan Gething for saying the Welsh Government had been “ambushed” by Boris Johnson’s latest Covid announcement.
The UK Government is planning to scrap self-isolation rules in England for people who test positive for Covid later this month.
According to Gething, the Welsh Government was not informed of this major rule change prior to the announcement.
He said that the Welsh Government work closely with the other countries in the UK, but argued that this is made more difficult when they are not made aware of rule changes in advance.
In response to the comments, James Evans said: “The devolved administrations have at every turn throughout the pandemic tried to play political games and strong-arm the UK Government.
“This is yet another petty outburst by a devolved administration out of ideas and keen to blame others for their own failings.”
During a Covid press conference, Vaughan Gething said: “We can hardly align and work more closely together when we are ambushed by surprise changes.
“The prime minister didn’t speak to the first minister before going into the preamble for Prime Minister’s Questions and announcing a move that took many people by surprise.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Yeah let’s just ignore the fact that the English government are putting their own people’s health at risk because their useless leader needs a distraction after breaking the law multiple times.
Gee-dubya, you’re a rabid Nat – why do you care what a foreign Government does with its own people?
When everything they do has a knock-on effect, not caring would mean we don’t care how their recklessness hurts us
I care that the foreign government are pressuring ours into putting our health at risk because their leader has failed to lead and needs a districation you overgrown pile of dung while his quisling party members talk absolute rubbish in the Senedd trying to put OUR HEALTH at risk to make life easier for this foreign government. By the way, an anti Welsh britnat calling me rabid? Give your peanut of a head a wobble.
How this absolute idiot can think he has anything worth saying is beyond me, he comes from a farming background and he will tell you the tories are doing their best for Welsh farmers, its time people woke up to what these parasites are doing.
Just another Tory whinging about how devolution and democracy doesn’t suit his juvenile free-market fantasy of how the world should be.
Nothing to see here.
The Tories apparently have a world beating talent for hypocrisy
That’s wye it’s time for a new wales 🏴 kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s stop being little Englanders and and be proud to be welsh
English Government break step with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Then immediately accuses the three national parliaments of being out of step.
English arrogance at its clearest.