Tory MS accuses Welsh minister of ‘petty outburst’ about UK Government

A Tory MS has accused a Welsh minister of a “petty outburst” about the UK Government.

James Evans, the Conservative Senedd member for Brecon and Radnorshire is unhappy with the Economy Minister Vaughan Gething for saying the Welsh Government had been “ambushed” by Boris Johnson’s latest Covid announcement.

The UK Government is planning to scrap self-isolation rules in England for people who test positive for Covid later this month.

According to Gething, the Welsh Government was not informed of this major rule change prior to the announcement.

He said that the Welsh Government work closely with the other countries in the UK, but argued that this is made more difficult when they are not made aware of rule changes in advance.

In response to the comments, James Evans said: “The devolved administrations have at every turn throughout the pandemic tried to play political games and strong-arm the UK Government.

“This is yet another petty outburst by a devolved administration out of ideas and keen to blame others for their own failings.”

During a Covid press conference, Vaughan Gething said: “We can hardly align and work more closely together when we are ambushed by surprise changes.

“The prime minister didn’t speak to the first minister before going into the preamble for Prime Minister’s Questions and announcing a move that took many people by surprise.”

