Tory MS blames porn star social media follow on ‘accidental click’

A Tory MS who was following a porn star famous for explicit interracial videos has blamed it on an “accidental click” or “compromise” of his social media account.

Nation.Cymru was contacted at the weekend by an anonymous source who pointed out the “unexpected” follow by Clwyd West MS Darren Millar.

We found that the adult entertainer Brickzilla was on the list of the 2,600 people the Welsh Conservative politician follows on X, formerly Twitter.

The Only Fans star appeared fifth on Mr Millar’s following list – under the Royal Army Chaplain, The Salvation Army and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

53-year-old Brickzilla lives in Miami and has a following of almost 400,000 on X.

His verified feed is devoted entirely to explicit “sneak peak” videos of himself with women.

It’s not possible to verify when Mr Millar began following the account which has posted graphic sexual material for several years.

The Tory Senedd member is an evangelical Christian who before becoming a politician worked for an organisation that took Bibles to countries where they were banned or frowned upon by the authorities.

When we asked Mr Millar why he had used one of his official social media channels to follow a porn star, he immediately unfollowed the X rated account.

He thanked Nation.Cymru for bringing the matter to his attention.

Mr Millar said: “My X account is managed by me and my office team from multiple devices.

“Clearly, this was either the result of an accidental click or my account being compromised. It has now been resolved.”

