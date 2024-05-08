Tory MS branded ‘disgraceful’ for care leaver criminal gang claims

Emily Price

A Tory MS has been jeered and branded “genuinely disgraceful” after claiming that support for young care leavers could make them vulnerable to criminal gangs.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (May 8), Brecon and Radnorshire MS James Evans raised the issue of the Welsh Government’s universal basic income care leavers pilot.

The scheme was launched in July 2022 and pays young people £1,600 a month for the first 24 months of leaving the care system.

It aims to address the challenges faced by young people leaving local authority care or foster care and transitioning into adulthood.

The Welsh Conservatives have attacked the scheme as a “hand-out” for young asylum seekers.

The Welsh Government says the trial does include a small number of unaccompanied asylum seeking children who were being looked after by a local authority up until the age of 18.

Speaking about the scheme during FMQs, Mr Evans described the UK Government’s controversial Rwanda plan as a deterrent that will “protect the most vulnerable people” fleeing persecution from “disgusting criminal gangs”.

Members of the Senedd could be heard calling out across the Chamber until the Llywydd intervened calling for calm.

Vulnerable

The Tory MS, who has recently been moved from his place behind Andrew RT Davies to a seat near Labour Party members, continued asking the First Minister what “special measures” had been put in place by the Welsh Government to protect young people benefiting from the scheme.

He said: “Could you please elaborate on the specific measures that the Welsh Government has put in place to safeguard those children from all forms of exploitation, including those from criminal gangs?

“Because what we could see from this scheme is a way for those criminal gangs to access money and exploit the most vulnerable people in our society.

“That’s not something I want to see, it’s not something that my group wants to see. But the Welsh Government needs to take this issue seriously, because this is something that could really happen to vulnerable children.”

Mr Gething hit back at the Tory MS branding him “genuinely disgraceful” for drawing a link between “illegal migrants and the Rwanda scheme and the care leavers pilot on universal basic income”.

He said: “This is about improving outcomes for our most vulnerable children, and I would ask James Evans, who I do believe actually does want to see better outcomes for vulnerable care leavers in our society, to think again about the link he drew and to reflect on that.

“And to think, when he next meets care leavers, when he next talks about the basic income pilot, whether he is prepared to look to the better part of who he is and wants to be, and not to draw such a disgraceful link again, and to think about how we better support people who are part of our country to be a successful part of our future.”

Although it has not yet confirmed how many young asylum seekers leave care on average every year, a Welsh Government source says the number is “a very small proportion of those taking part in the pilot”.

The Welsh Government says it makes “no apology” for giving care leavers the best possible start in life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

