Tory MS brands Senedd proceedings a ‘circus’ after cheers erupt in public gallery

Emily Price

A Conservative MS has branded Senedd proceedings a “circus” after whooping and applause broke out in the public gallery in response to the Welsh Government’s new women’s health plan.

Shadow mental health minister Gareth Davies said noise from the gallery which could be heard on several occasions during Plenary on Tuesday (December 11) was “akin to a fairground”.

The applause came in response to a statement from Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, as she launched her landmark women’s health plan for Wales.

The plan sets out a 10-year vision to address longstanding disparities in healthcare services for women and includes £750,000 for research.

Overdue

Both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives say the the strategy, although welcome, is long overdue with Wales the last UK nation to adopt one.

The clinicians, doctors, gynaecologists and experts who helped design the plan were invited to watch Senedd proceedings yesterday afternoon to see the new strategy officially published.

After Ms Murphy told the Chamber it was “time to prioritise the health and well-being of every woman and girl in Wales”, Labour ministers could be seen banging their desks whilst the public gallery erupted into loud cheers.

She was applauded again after answering questions put to her by Mr Davies who asked about how the plan will achieve its targets.

Mr Davies lambasted the reaction saying whooping and applause should be “highly discouraged” because it can be a “deterrent to good and healthy debate on important issues”.

He said that although he welcomed the plan itself, he felt his job scrutinising it was “unnecessarily criticised”.

Scrutiny

In a post to X, he said: “Observing proceedings from the gallery as a member of the public is one thing, applause and reactions to every comment made by an MS is another.

“Was responding to the Women’s Health Plan yesterday which I’ve covered for many years on Health Committee with colleagues of all parties and largely agree with most of it.

“The job of an opposition member is to scrutinise Government policy to make things better, not worse, and to add good commentary on an issue which I largely agree with.

“Scrutiny on matters of the plan does not oppose you from the whole notion of it. There is a clear difference.

“The Senedd is a national Parliament and MSs should have a right to speak as they wish and find without impunity.

“It’s members jobs to hold the Government to account and that should and can be achieved in a way which isn’t akin to a fairground or circus on important health issues.”

‘Understandable’

The Senedd’s Visitor Code of Conduct states that people in the public gallery should not behave in a way that could disrupt the Senedd – including shouting or applauding.

A Senedd spokesperson said the Presiding Officer, Elin Jones, “did not feel that the reactions from the gallery yesterday were disruptive to the debate.”

Plaid Cymru’s Health spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor said the noise from the gallery was “understandable” and reflected the fact that women in Wales have waited a long time for a dedicated health plan.

He said: “Cheering and clapping brings the discussions to life and makes our deliberations more real – we share and experience the feelings of those impacted by our decision making. That’s a good thing.

“But delivery is different, and the record of this government is terrible on delivering all of their various plans, and targets.

“Look at the cancer plan – on paper it’s good, but only 55% of patients are seen within the recommended clinical time, and results are worsening.

“So, yes, these women were absolutely right to welcome the plan, but the important thing now is to deliver.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

