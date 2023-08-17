Tory MS calls for cool heads over 20mph speed limit

Emily Price

A Tory MS has called for calmer waters on the debate of the new 20mph speed limit which will come into force in Wales next month.

James Evans MS said the debate has become ‘increasingly heated’ on social media and in the press and has urged the Welsh Government to listen to the ‘public outcry’ and scrap the new policy altogether.

The Welsh Government has said the 20mph speed limit on restricted roads is expected to result in 40 percent fewer road collisions, save six to 10 lives every year and avoid 1,200- 2,000 people being injured.

The Welsh Conservatives have been campaigning against the new policy after U-turning on their previous support for it.

Restricted roads are typically found in residential and built-up areas with high pedestrian activity and are usually defined as having lampposts no more than half a mile apart.

The default speed limit will officially reduce on these roads from 30mp to 20mph from 17 September. But the Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing has said people in Wales would rather reject the policy altogether.

Mr Evans said: “The debate has become increasingly heated with different factions coming to a head on social media and in the press. However, underpinning all of this is whether the people of Wales want to see this policy implemented.

“One consultation in Ceredigion resulted in 70% of respondents rejecting the policy all together and a senior South Wales Police officer has recently claimed that the blanket rule could have a potential “influence” on how fast police can travel and may affect how they respond.

“With an already dire response time amongst Ambulance services in Wales, due to the Welsh Government underfunding the NHS, this could put more lives at risk and undermine the work of our emergency workers, if true.”

Response times

A leaked email obtained by the BBC said that lowering the speed limit will affect the response time of police travelling to emergencies.

However, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis told the BBC he believes response times will not be affected.

Mr Evans added: “Just last week the First Minister informed the nation that Wales is currently facing the worst financial situation since devolution.

“We’ve also heard that the Welsh Government are unlikely to hit their climate targets for lowering CO2 emissions and we know through general knowledge that cars driving at a lower speed do so in a lower gear which is less efficient and more polluting.

“Based on public discourse, the current financial climate and the concerns of our emergency services, this policy has become completely untenable. Roughly costing the taxpayer £32.5 million between 2022-2027, the Welsh Government need to take a long hard look in the mirror and consider whether this is the best use of public money.”

The new speed limit comes after four years of work with local authorities, police and road safety experts to design a change in law, making Wales the first UK nation to reset the default speed limit for local roads.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

