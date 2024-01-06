Tory MS calls for old 30mph signs to be retained ahead of promised speed limit review
Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter
A Welsh Conservative MS who has called for the 20mph speed limit on restricted roads across Wales to be scrapped, is asking local authorities to save the old 30mph signs ahead of a promised review.
Janet Finch-Saunders, Member of the Welsh Parliament for Aberconwy, had previously supported the move to a default 20mph limit in Wales.
But she later U-turned on the reduced limit and voted against it when the legislation was introduced to the Senedd by the Labour Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
Since then she has called for the default limit to be returned to 30mph. This week she urged local authorities to retain their 30mph signs to reduce costs if the limit is reversed.
It comes as both Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles, who are vying to replace Mark Drakeford MS as First Minister, committed to a review of the speed limits if they are elected.
Mr Drakeford is set to step down as the leader of Welsh Labour in March.
Future use
Mrs Finch-Saunders said “Clearly, tax payers money has been wasted, and local authorities across Wales should be contacted to ask for all the old signs to be preserved for future use.
Whoever is the next Labour First Minister for Wales, we are almost guaranteed a review of the default 20mph speed limit.
“The worse thing about this shifting position in Welsh Labour is that the introduction of 20mph has cost around £30 million.”
Good condition
When asked for their views on the matter a Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson, said: “Since the Welsh Government introduced default 20mph speed limits on restricted roads in Wales from 17 September 2023, former 30mph speed limits in most areas of Gwynedd have been reduced to 20mph.
“Some of the 30mph signs which were in good condition have been retained and the rest were recycled. Gwynedd Council has applied the Welsh Government’s guidelines when introducing the new restrictions.
“Therefore, as part of the detailed review process by Council engineers, 85 sites in the County were identified where there was justification for not changing to 20mph and these areas have remained at 30mph.
“Since these changes were introduced the situation has been monitored and evidence gathered regarding how effective the changes have been. Cyngor Gwynedd continues to welcome feedback and discussion with local communities regarding the changes and its impact on specific areas.”
It also noted that the responsibility for speed restrictions and signage on trunk roads in Gwynedd is a matter for the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent as the relevant Highways Authority.
A spokesperson for Conwy County Borough Council also added “We’ve kept all the usable signs for any future maintenance use.”
Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham and Anglesey council’s were also contacted for a comment.
Cons still trying to make this a wedge issue and a war on motorist when they completely ignore what their masters in No10 have been doing to the UK motoring public and transport for 13 years. Target why we need food banks, target why my car insurance is up 60 notes, target high fuels costs, target people living in poverty….. nah 20mph grrrr
What’s wrong with these Tories? This 20mph fixation is doing them no good. There are other more urgent matters that should concern her, like pressing her masters in London to do more to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
It’s a cost of capitalism crisis. Make no mistake, it’s intentional and will not go away while her mates stay in number ten aided and abetted by the very working class sufferers of it who bizarrely keep on voting for more of it.
So “evidence has been gathered regarding how effective the changes have been”: Who has asked whom, and what exactly was the question? The key issue is “what impact does the limit have on people who walk, cycle, and use wheelchairs?” Nobody has asked me and I’m not aware of any evidence being gathered in Powys, where I live. Speeds on the A483 through Llandrindod are largely unchanged; 5% compliance at most, I’d say.
I think Jeff and Steve haven’t understood things correctly. It is the two Welsh Labour candidates that have brought this up, not the Tories.
And it is only common sense to hang on to the old 30 mph signs just in case it all changes again. After all we don’t want to have to spend another £30, million putting things back. Mind you the way that the Senedd waste money perhaps they do.
The cons have been tub thumping for No10 since it came out. They have not let it go.
Totally agree this is hot air if they had any support they would have had a petition and Llafur Prif Wenidog candidates would be reviewing this totally sensible policy.
Oh I don’t know which way this will go, I was ambivalent but want to see it through to the first correct review. I can see positive outcomes now and it has not impacted me, certainly not as much as 2 ton of pig iron impacting a child at 30 vs 20. But one thing that stands out is the way a wedge issue can be created, off the back of a massive loss of seats at Uxbridge (but a slim win) and watch the way it is gamed. Brexit happened for a reason, same play here. But one thing… Read more »
I never understand why they had to change every sign on the area where the restriction applied. They could have used plastic over sticks ‘Km/h’.
Why not have 30Km per hour where necessary and 60Km/h outside towns.
The rest of our continuent use Kilometres, so why don’t we ?
1 Kilometre is 1000 metres and 100,000 centimetres – easy to remember. No confusion.
Fantastic reply totally logical. I take it you vote Plaid.