Tory MS calls for referendum on Senedd expansion plans

Emily Price

A Tory MS has called for a referendum on the Welsh Government’s Senedd expansion plans which will see the Welsh Parliament increase in size from 60 to 96 members.

In September last year, plans were announced for a major overhaul of the Senedd – how it makes laws, how it’s scrutinised and how it represents Welsh people.

The controversial reform will expand the the number of politicians by a third with 96 members elected using closed proportional lists with seats allocated to parties using the D’Hondt formula.

As well as the voting system changing, a number of other measures will be introduced – including reverting to a four-year term of office.

The Welsh Conservatives have opposed the plans which they warn will be costly.

Referendum

On Thursday (February 15) in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders announced that she has written Mark Drakeford calling for a referendum on the plans.

In a letter to the outgoing First Minister she raised “serious concerns” that the Welsh Government is pursuing major constitutional reform “without having the democratic support of the people of Wales.”

The Welsh shadow minister for climate change quoted a line from Welsh Labour’s 2021 manifesto which states: “In the next Senedd, we will lead Wales in a national civic conversation about our constitutional future.

“We will build on the work of the Senedd committee on electoral reform, chaired by Welsh Labour’s Dawn Bowden, and develop proposals to improve the representation of the people of Wales in their Parliament.”

@MarkDrakeford has no mandate to increase the size of the Welsh Parliament by 60% Neither the Labour nor Plaid Cymru 2021 manifestos committed to increase the size to 96 The public should have their say on major constitutional reform. I have written to ask for a referendum pic.twitter.com/TSvtRLj6cJ — Janet Finch-Saunders MS/AS (@AberconwyMS) February 15, 2024

Reform

The Welsh Conservative MS argued: “The commitment was to lead a national discussion and develop proposals to improve representation – not implement major changes without directly consulting the people of Wales.”

She added: “Even the Plaid Cymru manifesto did not commit to increasing the size of the Welsh Parliament to 96 members.

“Neither of the parties in the co-operation Welsh Government presented the electorate with the plan to increase the size of the Welsh Parliament to 60%.

“More so, neither of the parties presented the electorate with the costs of increasing the size of the Welsh Parliament: between £100 million and £120 million overall over the coming years.”

The Welsh Government says Senedd reform plans will better serve the people of Wales.

Evidence presented to a Senedd Committee in January stated that the Senedd’s responsibilities in areas such as transport, economic development, rail and taxation had increased since 1999 and therefore more MSs would be required to provide a good level of scrutiny.

The Welsh Conservatives say that the money spent on an expanding the Senedd should instead be ploughed into improving Wales’ public services.

The Party has also warned that closed list electoral systems take power away from the people and hand it to political parties.

Reform

Mrs Finch-Saunders said: “Mark Drakeford has no mandate to increase the size of the Welsh Parliament by 60%.

“Neither the Labour nor Plaid Cymru 2021 manifestos committed to increase the size to 96.

“The public should have their say on major constitutional reform. I have written to ask for a referendum.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “These once-in-a-generation Senedd reform plans have been in progress since 2017 and will strengthen democracy in Wales. The changes – which are currently being debated by Members of the Senedd – will create a modern Senedd better able to represent the people of Wales, with increased capacity to scrutinise, make laws, and hold the government to account.

“The First Minister will respond to the correspondence received from Janet Finch-Saunders MS in due course.”

Nation.Cymru invited Plaid Cymru to comment but they declined to do so.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

