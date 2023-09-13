Tory MS calls for Welsh Government to work with Westminster on vape ban

Emily Price

A Welsh Conservative MS has called on the Welsh Government to work with Westminster on banning single use vapes.

UK Government Ministers are said to be drawing up plans to crack down on single use vapes which are thought to be targeted at those under 18 due to their bright packaging and fruity flavours.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the decision to ban disposable vapes will be revealed in a consultation by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan did not deny the reports.

Public health is a devolved matter and the Welsh Government has previously tried to ban the use of e-cigarettes in enclosed and public places.

Although Scotland is currently consulting on its own ban, Welsh Ministers have suggested they do not have the devolved power to ban disposable vapes.

A Welsh Government spokesperson has said Welsh ministers will be meeting with the UK Government on the issue later this week.

James Evans MS, Shadow Minister for Mental Health & Wellbeing has today said the UK and Welsh Governments should work together to introduce legislation that bans the production of single use vapes all together.

Mr Evans said. “Vaping has invaded the high street and, more worryingly, our children’s schools. I grow increasingly concerned that elements of lead, nickel and chromium are being found in many of these single use vapes which are being widely used by our young people.

“The Word Health Organisations own analysis has shown that toxins such as these can negatively impact the central nervous system and the brain development of young people.”

“Epidemic”

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has previously called for a ban on disposable vapes as it warned that “youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children”.

The Shadow Minister for Mental Health & Wellbeing added: “I think it’s safe to say, children should not be able to purchase these harmful products. We need to see the Westminster and Cardiff Bay Administrations cracking down hard on retailers, preventing them from selling single use vapes to children and by introducing legislation that bans their production all together.

“We cannot sit idle while a potential health pandemic brews amongst our country’s future. Vapes have meaningful and relevant role to play in weaning adults off cigarettes but they should not be seen as a recreational product.”

Mr Evans’ comments come following warnings from the RSPCA about the dangers disposable vapes pose to animals.

The animal charity has also called on Welsh Ministers to work with the UK Government to ensure a ban on them applies to Wales.

RSPCA Cymru says it is concerned that suppliers of disposable vapes could focus remaining stock on Wales – putting wildlife at further risk – if a ban isn’t put in place.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

