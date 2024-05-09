Tory MS claims people in north Wales have closer links with England than Cardiff

A Conservative MS has claimed that people in north Wales have closer links with the midlands and north west of England than they do Cardiff.

Taking to X to share his thoughts on the 25th anniversary of Welsh devolution, Vale of Clwyd MS, Gareth Davies, wrote: “Most people in North Wales have closer links with the North West of England and Midlands than what they do to Cardiff.

“Devolution is fine if it encompasses the social realities of peoples lives rather than forcing an unrealistic, universal dogma down everyone’s throats.”

The post, shared on the morning of 8 May has received a mixed response from X users, with Ethan Jones writing: “Most” – Polled them have you?”

“Reality of infrastructure”

Disagreeing, one X user wrote: “It is in your unionist and pro-Westminster interest to dilute the cohesion and solidarity felt by Welsh people.

“You and your leader Davies make no secret that you want the Senedd to have diluted powers, even to dissolve it. You are actively trying to foster disunity within Wales.”

Jac, wrote: “That’s not out of some “love” the Welsh have for Chester but a reality of infrastructure in Wales being largely built to take extracted Welsh resources and transport them to England.

“It’s why our major railways go West to East instead of North to South.”

In partial agreement, D4AN0 wrote: “That is largely true, but is a consequence of lack of infrastructure investment in Wales. No direct Motorway or Rail service from the Welsh Capital to the North, both requiring a route into England.

“Imagine London being cut off from the North and having to go via France.”

Agreeing with Mr Davies, Sinsir14 wrote: “I agree with you it is really a matter of geography not just transport links. From Bangor Liverpool and Manchester are much closer than Cardiff or Swansea.

“In addition there are many close family ties with this region.”

Response

In response to the reaction to his post, Mr Davies told Nation.Cymru: “Since Welsh devolution in 1999, the Labour party, 25 years into Government have failed to reflect all of Wales in its diversity.

“Whether that is the NHS, alienating the rural community, or by Cardiff and The Valleys getting the lion’s share of investment and north Wales being an afterthought.

“The Vale of Clwyd has close ties with north west England but could also be brought into harmony with the rest of Wales by properly representing the unique cultural, social and economic makeup of each community and region in Wales.

“This is what would be achieved under a Welsh Conservative devolved administration.”

