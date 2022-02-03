Tory MS complains about Welsh Gov ‘not issuing a statement’ to congratulate Queen

A Tory MS has complained about the Welsh Government after it “chose not” to “table a statement” to congratulate the Queen.

Ardent monarchist Darren Millar, expressed his disappointment during a debate which was called by the Welsh Conservatives to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the hereditary head of state’s accession to the British throne.

The Conservative politician, who represents the constituency of Clwyd West, lavished praise on the “longest reigning monarch in all of British history”.

He also told Senedd members that “all of her parliaments should recognise” this and “ensure action is taken to recognise their thanks”.

Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, told Millar that the Welsh Government would be tabling its own motion, and that it offered its congratulations to the monarch.

Plaid Cymru MS Rhys ab Owen has previously criticised the Tories for using the Welsh Parliament’s debate time to discuss the topic, suggesting it would be better spent debating the “cost of living rising or on the health service”.

‘Record-breaking monarch’

Darren Millar said: “She is a record-breaking monarch, she is the longest reigning monarch in all of British history and it’s absolutely right that all of her parliaments should recognise this fact and ensure action is taken to recognise their thanks and congratulations in their order papers.

“It is of note, however, that the Welsh Government chose not to table either a statement or a debate on this important milestone in her majesty’s reign, they did on the 60th for the diamond jubilee, the then first minister Carwyn Jones tabled a government debate and that was very welcome indeed.

“Unfortunately no such thing has happened this time around which is why we have used our opposition time, as the Welsh Conservatives, loyal opposition for her majesty here in this parliament.”

No Plaid Cymru Senedd members made a contribution to the debate.

