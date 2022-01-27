News

Tory MS criticised for proposing Senedd debate time be used to congratulate Queen

27 Jan 2022 2 minutes Read
Darren Millar picture by Senedd Cymru. The Queen. Picture by defenceimagery.mod.uk (OGL v.3).

A Tory MS has been criticised for proposing that Senedd debate time be used to congratulate the Queen.

Ardent monarchist Darren Millar, came under fire from Plaid Cymru MS Rhys ab Owen, for wanting to use the Welsh Parliament’s time to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the hereditary head of state’s accession to the British throne.

The Plaid spokesperson on the constitution and justice suggested that the time would be better spent debating the “cost of living rising or on the health service”.

The proposal for the opposition debate by the Welsh Conservative Senedd member, says: “To propose that the Senedd: 1. Extends its warmest congratulations to Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.”

Rhys ab Owen, shared a screenshot of the proposed opposition debate on social media, and said: “Tonight in the Senedd, the Conservatives said @Plaid_Cymru were wasting time on ‘constitutional matters’ for having a debate against the Elections Bill. Next week the Tory debate is not on cost of living rising or on the health service but…..”

Darren Millar proposal for opposition debate
Gareth Cemlyn Jones
Gareth Cemlyn Jones
2 hours ago

Darren Millar taking the opportunity for some mischief making as usual!

8
Reply
GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
1 hour ago
Reply to  Gareth Cemlyn Jones

Not mischief, the little brown noser wants to use his position to get himself an honour by wasting time in the Senedd kissing her backside.

5
Reply
Erisian
Erisian
1 hour ago

10 minutes seems about right. She’s a good old stick, but lets not have a Tory brownest nose competition about it.

6
Reply
GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
1 hour ago

Or you could do the job we are paying you to do you sycophantic little worm.

6
Reply
Grayham Jones
Grayham Jones
1 hour ago

No English royals in wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 it’s time for a new wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh

2
Reply
Howell williams
Howell williams
48 minutes ago
Reply to  Grayham Jones

Indeed white fighters know your place.
And it ain’t Wales.

0
Reply
Mick Tems
Mick Tems
18 minutes ago

Tory Millar time-wasting as always, when he could be debating the vital and very important issues that affect Wales and the Welsh people. The Westminster government imposes many more cruel financial cuts in the guise of the Brexit disaster and lying scam, plunging the Welsh population into poverty – but this appalling Tory toff is wrecking the Senedd timetable again. Utter, utter shame on him.

4
Reply
Quornby
Quornby
3 minutes ago

This is either careerist OBE jealousy or a concern for his mental health.

1
Reply
Malcolmrj
Malcolmrj
24 seconds ago

What have the ROYAL Family ever gone out of they’re Way to do anything for Wales what i do know is that they have had a large cut off the money that has been plunderer out of the Welsh mineral welth over many many years and it’s still going on with the crown estate money that should be ours in Wales

0
Reply

