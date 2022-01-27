Tory MS criticised for proposing Senedd debate time be used to congratulate Queen

A Tory MS has been criticised for proposing that Senedd debate time be used to congratulate the Queen.

Ardent monarchist Darren Millar, came under fire from Plaid Cymru MS Rhys ab Owen, for wanting to use the Welsh Parliament’s time to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the hereditary head of state’s accession to the British throne.

The Plaid spokesperson on the constitution and justice suggested that the time would be better spent debating the “cost of living rising or on the health service”.

The proposal for the opposition debate by the Welsh Conservative Senedd member, says: “To propose that the Senedd: 1. Extends its warmest congratulations to Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.”

Rhys ab Owen, shared a screenshot of the proposed opposition debate on social media, and said: “Tonight in the Senedd, the Conservatives said @Plaid_Cymru were wasting time on ‘constitutional matters’ for having a debate against the Elections Bill. Next week the Tory debate is not on cost of living rising or on the health service but…..”