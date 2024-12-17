Tory MS deletes social media post calling for Senedd to be scrapped

Emily Price

A Welsh Conservative MS has deleted a social media post calling for the Senedd to be axed, putting him at odds with his party’s official pro-devolution stance.

In a first test of the authority of newly elected Tory group leader Darren Millar, shadow cabinet member Joel James shared a news story about the Senedd’s new constituencies to X on Tuesday (December 17).

In the post, he wrote: “More and more reasons to get rid of the place – how do these super constituencies with nameless candidates deliver devolution and give people more power? Absolute farce 🤦”

But around an hour after publishing the post, the South Wales Central MS deleted it.

Views

We asked the Welsh Conservatives if Mr James had been instructed to remove the post.

A spokesperson said: “Joel fully understands the view of the Welsh Conservatives which is that we support devolution, and want a Conservative government to use the powers of the Senedd to fix Wales. This was not fully conveyed in a deleted post on X.”

It’s not the first time Mr James has shown anti-Senedd views. Prior to becoming elected in 2021, documents leaked to the BBC revealed that he had sent applications to party members setting out his anti-devolution stance.

In the autumn this year, he hosted several round table events inviting constituents to discuss whether the Welsh Parliament should be abolished.

Senedd Members earn over £72,000 a year which is funded by the tax payer.

Rift

Mr James has recently been appointed the new Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Children, Young People, Mental Health and Wellbeing in a reshuffle following a rebellion which brought down Andrew RT Davies.

But his continuing anti-Senedd sympathies could be a sign that a growing rift amongst the group has not subsided with the removal of the former group leader.

Deputy Chairman of the South Wales East Conservatives Huw Davies says that if Mr James is punished for his anti-Senedd views – he will have the full support of the membership.

He said: “He is the only MS openly saying what the overwhelming majority of Conservative voters think.”

Rows

Abolishing the Senedd is against Conservative party policy, but a series of internal rows on the future of devolution sparked uproar over the summer recess.

In August, Andrew RT Davies posted a photo to X of a home made ballot box asking visitors to the Vale of Glamorgan show if they thought the Welsh Parliament should be abolished.

Whilst several senior Tory figures lambasted the stunt, Mr James responded to the online criticism with a photo of himself smiling beside the ballot.

His former leader was later pressured by the Tory shadow cabinet to make an official statement rejecting calls for the party’s stance on devolution to change.

But some grass roots members say the majority of the Welsh Conservative membership would like to see the Senedd abolished.

Andrew RT Davies’ top aide George Carroll promised members a ballot on the matter when he stood to become the party’s new chairman.

He also planned to change the rules around incumbency rights for sitting MSs ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.

Such a move could have seen some current members deselected.

Despite receiving support from his employer and Mr James, the chairman hopeful was unsuccessful in his bid.

Direction

Andrew RT Davies was later forced to resign from his position as leader amid criticism from his own group about the direction he was taking the party.

Under newly coronated leader Darren Millar, the Welsh Conservatives say they are a pro-Senedd party.

But the row appears to be rumbling on with regular spats breaking out on social media.

In an ITV interview on Monday, Welsh Conservative MS Tom Giffard said there are some members online who were “not doing the party an awful lot of help.”

Speaking on Sharp End he said: “I think if they are true Conservative members, particularly those that hold positions in our party – they need to be really clear, are they with us or are they against us?

“If they are against us then there is no place for them in this party.”

Mr James was invited to comment but did not respond.

