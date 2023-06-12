Tory MS fails to be shortlisted for London mayor bid

A Welsh Conservative Senedd member who launched a campaign to become the next mayor of London has been unsuccessful in her bid to replace Sadiq Khan.

Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology and South Wales East MS, Natasha Asghar announced in May that she had put in an application to become a Conservative mayor of London candidate.

Ms Asghar’s video announcement – which saw her walking through the streets of London – came just 11 days after she declared in the Senedd that she was a “resident” of Newport and was concerned about the introduction of 3 weekly bin collections.

Although her campaign launch was criticised by both opposition parties and sources within the Welsh Conservatives, the South Wales East MS defended her London mayor bid saying she had a “real understanding of what the big issues are that Londoners face”.

Ms Asghar described the news that she had not made it to the Tory shortlist as “disappointing”.

Former Downing Street adviser Daniel Korski, London Assembly Member Susan Hall and Mozammel Hossain KC were chosen for shortlist instead and after a series of hustings, London party members will vote between July 4 and 18, with a winner being announced on July 19.

“Disappointing”

Natasha Asghar said in a statement: “Whilst it is disappointing not to have made it further in this process, the experience has been great.

“Ambition is never something we should be ashamed of, nor should anyone shame us for it, and I knew that if I didn’t put my name forward now, it’s something I would’ve regretted for the rest of my life.

“I must say a huge thank you to all those who called, emailed, and sent messages of support from both ends of the M4, my supportive constituents for their unwavering backing and to my Conservative colleagues for their encouragement and kind words.

“As has always been the case, my constituents in South East Wales remain my number one priority and I will continue to serve them to the best of my ability.

“I very much look forward to helping them and raising their concerns and issues in the Welsh Parliament for years to come.”

