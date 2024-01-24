Tory MS hits out at Presiding Officer over rejected topical questions

Members are expected to provide supporting information to explain why they consider the question meets the required threshold.

20 minutes is allocated to topical questions each week and the Presiding Officer will not usually select more than two for each session.

The Presiding Officer does not have to select any question if it did not meet the criteria – even if it was the only question tabled that week.

Concerns

Speaking in a video posted today, Mrs Finch Saunders said she has written to the Presiding Officer for an explanation.

She said: “Today I’m really disappointed. We have a mechanism in the Senedd whereby we can raise concerns on a Wednesday – which is opposition day.

“My concern today was to raise a topical question on what is the minister doing about the increase of those sleeping rough dying on our streets.

“I’m really disappointed that this has been rejected by the Llwydd. In the two and a half years of this term that I’ve been here I’ve tabled 21 topical questions on really important issues and I’ve only had two of those accepted.

“So I will be writing to the Llwydd today just seeking out why these questions seem to keep being rejected.

“We need to know in the interest of transparency and accountability what is the criteria that gets your question accepted.”

A Senedd spokesperson said: “The Llywydd considers many topical questions every week. Today, seven were submitted and two were accepted: one from Plaid Cymru on free-to-air rugby and one from the Welsh Conservatives on the Welsh Government’s 20mph review.

“The process is clearly set out in updated guidance issued to all Members in October 2023.

“The guidance notes that the Business Committee which includes a representative from every party has determined that 20 minutes should be allocated to topical questions each week and, therefore, the Llywydd will not ordinarily select more than two topical questions for each session.”