Tory MS investigated over online sherry glass review

Emily Price

A Welsh Conservative MS has been investigated after leaving a cutting review about a pair of sherry glasses she bought on eBay for £9.99.

The new report by the Senedd’s Standard’s Commissioner, Douglas Bain, does not name the MS – but Nation.Cymru understands it to be Janet Finch Saunders.

She described the probe as a “waste of tax payers money” after the complaint against her was thrown out this week.

Mr Bain launched a formal investigation after an online seller claimed the shadow climate change minister had breached rule two of the Senedd’s code of conduct (members must act truthfully).

The seller said their “integrity, reliability and honesty” had been questioned when Ms Finch Saunders posted false information online about two crystal glasses.

Description

The Aberconwy MS bought items on Ebay in January but disputed that they matched the seller’s description when they arrived.

In a report published on Thursday (October 17), Mr Bain said that although the matter may appear “trivial” there were concerns that the seller’s reputation could have been damaged.

The glasses were described as a “stunning” pair of Waterford Kylemore small liqueur glasses, “signed and in super” condition.

But when Ms Finch Saunders received them she sent a private message to the seller complaining they were “not as described, smaller and not signed”.

The seller argued that the glasses were as described but the MS stopped responding to the messages.

Dispute

On January 21, Ms Finch Saunders posted a review saying: “Wrongly described and they are not signed. Will not deal with this E bay [sic] seller again.”

The seller asked the Tory MS to review her feedback, saying: “Glasses ARE the size stated and ARE signed.”

The Ebay seller visited Ms Finch Saunders’ constituency office with signed replacement glasses but they were not accepted.

During the investigation, the Senedd’s standards commissioner contacted an independent expert to inspect one of the glasses.

Although no visible Waterford mark was found, the expert concluded that the glass was not a fake.

Honest

Mr Bain said that although the feedback left by Ms Finch Saunders was “factually incorrect” it was honestly given with no evidence of any “deceit, fraud or moral turpitude”.

Politicians on the Senedd’s standards committee agreed with the commissioner that the Welsh Conservative MS had not breached the code of conduct.

Ms Finch Saunders said: “I bought the items as a private individual and was well within my consumer rights to question the authenticity of the glasses given that they were not as described.

“The report has found in my favour. However, it has taken several months to resolve, with the process wasting taxpayers’ money.

“Hopefully, lessons will be learnt as to the reasonableness of taking forward some complaints against elected members.”

